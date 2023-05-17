Katrina Hutchinson has been a paramedic for 13 years.
The Tyne Valley resident works out of O’Leary as an advanced care paramedic with Island EMS.
She has always liked the idea of helping people.
“I had gone to university for a couple of years and realized that the university setting wasn’t really for me and then I had plans on going potentially into the RCMP, but I’m kind of a homebody, so I decided I still wanted to be in a field that I helped people, but I wanted to stay on PEI,” she said. “So I started to look at paramedicine as a career.”
When she was in high school, Ms Hutchinson really enjoyed biology classes.
“Just the whole medical world was intriguing to me,” she said. “The program was only 10 months, so I thought I would go through Holland College to become a paramedic to see what that was all about.”
Ms Hutchinson said the paramedicine program at Holland College was a great experience offering a lot of hands-on learning with excellent instructors.
The program also provided opportunities to spend some time with working paramedics and seeing firsthand what the emergency side of the medical world was like.
For someone who didn’t have any first responder background when she went into the program, Ms Hutchinson didn’t know what to expect.
“I had an idea of what I was getting into, but this was the first opportunity to see firsthand just how we impact people’s lives,” she said. “Seniors are the population we help the most, so sometimes just walking into people’s homes you can see the relief that comes over their faces and that’s kind of an overwhelming feeling when you’re 24. You have people who have triple the life experience than you looking at you for comfort - it’s a pretty cool feeling.”
Ms Hutchinson said paramedics are often asked the question what is the worst call they’ve ever been on.
“That question is something we don’t really like to answer, so there was that aspect of the job as well and that was part of the job I wasn’t really sure how I would handle when I first witnessed it,” she said.
But Ms Hutchinson said her fellow paramedics are always supportive of one another.
“We rely on one another whenever we have difficult calls,” she said. “We are like a big family and we find ways to cope with those situations.”
When she graduated from Holland College, Ms Hutchinson was a primary care paramedic for three years until going back and getting her advanced care paramedic diploma.
“We have a broader scope, so less limitations,” she said. “Those skills are not something we use every single day, but it’s nice when they are needed we have those abilities to able to do that.”
Ms Hutchinson said her job is unpredictable and she never knows what her day will consist of, so one of the most important things she would like to tell someone who is thinking about becoming a paramedic is to sincerely care about helping people.
“We walk into people’s lives on their worst days and we have the ability to have a positive or negative impact on these lives, always choose the positive,” she said.
Although being a paramedic is stressful, the career is also very rewarding, said Ms Hutchinson.
“It feels really good when we can go into people’s homes and we make them feel better,” she said. “If there’s something we can’t fix, we take them to the appropriate hospital where our colleagues in the other medical fields can help them.”
For Ms Hutchinson, she enjoys having a positive impact on people’s lives.
“It’s a good feeling just being able to walk into someone’s home and see that relief on their faces, knowing that we are there and they’re safe with us and we are going to help them to the best of our abilities,” she said.
