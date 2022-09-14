Parish Picnic

Rita Arsenault helped to organize the St Anthony's Parish Picnic, which was held in early August. Like other parish picnics in the region, organizers for St Anthony's were happy to return a traditional picnic without worries about COVID-19 restrictions. Graphic file photo

Being able to host parish picnics in person again has meant a lot for members of the various parishes in the region.

“It was quite joyful to be able to come together as a community, as a parish,” said Rita Arsenault, a member of the organization committee for St Anthony’s Church in Woodstock. “The other thing that made it so special, as this was the 150th year of first St Anthony’s picnic. The first picnic was in 1892, to raise money for the building of the church. It would have been very sad not to be able to celebrate a traditional picnic this year.”

