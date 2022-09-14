Rita Arsenault helped to organize the St Anthony's Parish Picnic, which was held in early August. Like other parish picnics in the region, organizers for St Anthony's were happy to return a traditional picnic without worries about COVID-19 restrictions. Graphic file photo
Being able to host parish picnics in person again has meant a lot for members of the various parishes in the region.
“It was quite joyful to be able to come together as a community, as a parish,” said Rita Arsenault, a member of the organization committee for St Anthony’s Church in Woodstock. “The other thing that made it so special, as this was the 150th year of first St Anthony’s picnic. The first picnic was in 1892, to raise money for the building of the church. It would have been very sad not to be able to celebrate a traditional picnic this year.”
Ms Arsenault said it was certainly a lot more work to hold a traditional parish picnic, which took place Aug. 7. She said there were a lot more hot roast beef dinners than ever before, and estimated over 600 were sold for eat in and take out meals. She noted how there didn’t seem to be as many people on the grounds of the church, but believes the heat, which reached 32 degrees that day, might have been a deterrent for people staying around.
Many parishes host their picnic in August. In the summer of 2022, with the province in Phase 4 of the Renew PEI Together program, parishes in the region cancelled their picnics because of the limited number of people who would have been able to attend. As a result, parishes opted to go with either a takeout supper in place of the picnic, or host some of the picnic’s traditional activities online.
“I think people were quite sad not to be able to come together,” said Ms Arsenault. “Not only did we not have the grounds activities, we weren’t even allowed to come together to eat together, so it was very isolating, I think. Although we had a very good response and sold lots of takeout. Some people came back the second day for another one, so that way, it was successful, but we lost a whole lot of the spirit.”
Like St Anthony’s Church, St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church in Tignish did a takeout supper for the last two years. This year, the parish was able to host its picnic on Aug. 28.
“The crowds were good, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves,” said Janie McRae, a member of the picnic’s organization committee. “I was busy running around a lot. But anytime I looked out, there was a lot of people there and they seem to be having a good time.”
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Palmer Road held an elimination draw the day the picnic was supposed to happen last year, and an online cake auction roughly two months prior to that. They did host a picnic this year, though they didn’t go back to a full capacity picnic.
Picnic committee member Sandra Arsenault called it a comeback picnic, with events scaled down a little.
“We didn’t host a sit down meal, we kept it as takeout, because it worked so well for us the last two years,” she explained. “It was also easier on our people that prepare it, and we’re dealing with an aging population of volunteers that do all this work, so they find it much easier to stick with takeout. And we sold a limited number of (meal) tickets beforehand, and that’s the same as prior years, so we knew exactly what we had to prepare for. This year we did have some extra lobster so we did prepare and sell a few extra plates during the picnic to people who wanted them.”
The picnic also had fewer booths this year, with just the main food booths and a couple of game booths, along with the traditional horse and wagon rides, and a small petting farm set up. The mass at the picnic was also different this year. The parish’s new priest, Father Lazaru Panthagani, arrived around the end of June, and to make things easier for him as he settles in, the decision was made to hold the ceremony indoors.
These parish picnics are popular, with some parishoners booking their vacation time around it, while others make it part of their family reunion, but they also serve as major fundraisers for their respective churches.
“It gives us a little security for the coming year,” said Rita Arsenault. “A lot of that money goes to pay our oil bill, which is quite large. It’s been a couple of very tough years for us. We were originally closed at the beginning of the pandemic and attendance has continued to be down. This gives us a nice cushion. So we don’t have to be as worried about meeting our bills.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.