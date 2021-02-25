Freezing temperatures weren’t enough to stop Island women from taking part in the Light Up the Night walk at Trout River Natural Area on Feb. 18.
Part of Family Violence Prevention Week, the walk, in partnership with the Western Region Sports Council, was hosted to promote awareness, and to give women a chance to get out of the house and enjoy a walk through the local trails, and get some fresh air. As the event took place at night, many of the women wore headlamps, thus lighting up the night.
“We were finding numbers (reports of family violence were) a little higher in COVID,” said Barbie McKay, West Prince Outreach Coordinator for PEI Family Violence Prevention Services. “An activity like this gets people out, and shows people there are things to do outside of your home, and there are still things we can do and take part in.”
Ms McKay said family violence is any act that is put upon another person in the family. She said family violence is all encompassing, and comes in many forms.
The walk was short, four kilometres in, and four kilometres back. Participants didn’t have to do the full walk if they weren’t comfortable doing so, and were encouraged to only go as far as they felt comfortable. Because of COVID-19, start times were staggered, with women going in groups of two to four, and at least one member of each group wearing a headlamp to light the way.
Though weather was cold, the night sky was clear, and the moon shone bright. Following the walk, hot chocolate was available to help warm up any extremities that might have started to go a little numb.
Participants were asked to wear purple, as purple ribbons are used to raise awareness about family violence prevention. One of the women sporting the colour was Eileen Conway-Martin.
Ms Conway-Martin is a big supporter of raising awareness about family violence prevention. At one point, she was a member of an advisory board with Anderson House in Charlottetown. She recalls how domestic and family violence were once taboo subjects of discussion.
“You didn’t talk about domestic violence, you didn’t talk about violence in the family, or anything like that,” she said. “People went to great pains to hide it.”
One example of this is how decades ago, if a spouse was abusing their partner, they were considered to be correcting erring behaviour. In the Sept. 25, 1964 issue of TIME Magazine, an article was printed with a study on domestic abuse, concluding that couples stay in abusive relationships because their fighting can “balance out each other’s mental quirks”.
Ms Conway-Martin feels events like Light Up the Night help erode the stigma of talking about family violence, and can potentially help someone seek the tools and help they need to leave an abusive situation free of judgment.
If a person does want to seek help, there are many resources at hand to help.
“They can call Anderson House in Charlottetown, they can call the Chief Mary Bernard House in Lennox Island, and they can reach out to any of the coordinators in their area,” said Ms McKay. “Just calling pretty near anybody in the helping field will get you connected to who you need to be connected to.”
