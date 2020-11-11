As of November 9, there are two active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and while this is good, it’s still two active cases in the province.
This means keeping up with hand washing, staying six feet apart from each other, and, yes, wearing a mask in public spaces. The province’s Department of Health and Wellness has stated a non-medical mask as being ones made of cloth, with pockets to insert additional materials or filters. They should be large enough to completely and comfortably cover a person’s nose and mouth without gaping, and should fit securely to the head with either ties or ear loops.
There still seems to be some pushback on masks, but the fact is when a person comes in contact with someone outside of their social circle, the chances of catching the virus, or spreading it if someone is asymptomatic, significantly decreases if both parties are wearing one.
We feel safe right now because of our low numbers, and to some extent because of the Atlantic Bubble, but that doesn’t mean we should become complacent. Yes, it’s a pain having to continually dry our hands out because of constant hand washing and sanitizing, and it’s irritating to constantly check to make sure we have a mask with us when we go out, but managing the spread of the virus isn’t able the individual person, it’s about everyone.
Some people have close family members who are immunocompromised because of something like cancer, diabetes, or a heart condition, meaning if they catch the virus, they’re more likely to have a severe reaction to the virus, up to and including death.
There are some who feel these things impact our rights as Canadians (fun fact: they don’t), but let’s face it, this isn’t about us as individuals. These measures are in place to keep everyone safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.