“Lobster catches during the last few days were ranging from ‘fair’ to ‘desperate’ for the spring of 1962 as heavy ice conditions delayed the opening of the season. The Souris fishermen say they never saw the fishing so ‘slack’. One fisherman hauled 320 traps over the weekend and got a return of 47 lbs of lobsters. Fishing at Alberton was reported as being ‘fair’ with no large catches while at Montague catches were running from one-quarter to one-half lbs per trap. Conditions are expected to be better in the next few weeks as fishermen state conditions are usually bad this time of year.” “The Guardian,” 4 June 1962.
“In the Alberton and Tignish area, the catch is reported likely to be below that of last year. Prices are said to be good owing to the fact that the Canadian dollar is valued at 92½¢ compared to the American dollar and low catches in other Maritime areas.
“Reports from Rustico indicate that the fishing is fairly good with catches running as high as 700 to 1,000 lbs per boat last week. Joseph Gaudin said that catches were averaging about three-quarters of a lb to one and a one-quarter lbs last week. He said the fishermen there were very satisfied and if catches are as good during the next two weeks, as they have been during the last three, they would consider it a good season.”
“Meanwhile in Souris, fishermen engaged in other types of fishing are reporting good catches of cod, haddock and flounder. Approximately 300,000 lbs were landed at Souris over the weekend with one boat the ‘MV Iceland’, captained by Jonas Bjornson, bringing in 80,000 lbs. He holds the record for the largest catch. The record was set last year when he brought in 106,000 lbs.”
Lobster Season Extended
3 Days “The Guardian,
28 June 1962.
“Ottawa- The lobster fishing season in District 7b will be extended for three days this year, it was announced here yesterday by Hon Angus MacLean, minister of fisheries. Mr. MacLean said the extension past the normal closing date of June 30 will mean that the last fishing day will be July 2.”
“He said the decision had been made after consultation by department officials and after receiving a number of requests from fishermen and their organizations. He said some had asked for an extension of up to five days, while others asked for no extension at all.”
“The reason for the extension requests is that the season was delayed this spring because of heavy ice conditions in the area. A similar move was made last year when the season was extended for one week.”
“District 7b takes in the entire Gulf of St. Lawrence coast except some parts of the Northumberland Strait and is the district that most effects PEI lobster fishermen. Mr. MacLean said that a six-day extension was also being given to two smaller districts 6a and 7a where there was an even later start this season and where catches have been lower.”
Prices to fishermen for lobster per lb are canners: 38¢ and markets: 42¢.
