“The 1965 lobster season on P.E.I. has yielded results ranging from good in West Prince to fair in other parts of the province. While details were lacking at Alberton and Tignish, the general picture was good. At Tignish the fishermen’s cooperative cans its smaller lobsters and ships the markets. The members get final payments after the season’s returns have been totalled up.” - The Guardian, July 8, 1965.
In West Prince the lobster season was termed successful. In some cases, catches were unusually successful and several total catches of 20,000 lbs were reported in the Alberton area in the first three weeks of fishing, or a little more. But a story to that effect was denounced by others in the area who emphasized that it was not at all general. The season has closed in this area and traps have been hauled. The same is true at Tignish where the season was also said to be successful. Prices reported were as high as 62 cents for canners and 67 cents for markets during the latter part of the season.
North Rustico
North Rustico said yesterday they are up 25,000 lbs over the season a year ago. A few fishermen were hauling their last traps yesterday (July 8). The windy weather and rough water prevented them from getting the traps in previously and they sought permission to complete the job July 9th. But the fishing in the last week or so has been poor. Several men hauled their traps a week ago. Some are boats which take out tourists in the summer, but others just quit because they estimated the catches they were getting were not worth the work and expense. But the season as a whole has been fair a spokesman for the cooperative at Rustico emphasized.
From the secretary of the Fishermen’s Co-operative at Flat River, it was learned that fishing has been fairly steady though a few areas are not so productive. ‘We are getting average fishing,” he said. “Usually a productive area, the fishing in the early part of the season is normally poor this year.”
Grant Graham who has a factory at Gaspereaux reports that the last two or three weeks fishing has been really good, though it is tapering off now. Those weeks’ returns were good enough, he estimated, to bring the season’s returns up to average. But the fishermen in that area needed the final burst of activity for they had a most unsatisfactory start. Indeed, the month of May was poor, he said. Payments to fishermen there are something similar to a cooperative and it will be two weeks or more until the final payment price is known. But he has heard a price of 62 cents straight, for canners and markets, being paid.
Morell
At Morell the price was reported to be 60 cents for canners and 65 cents for markets. The fishing has tapered off sharply. But that’s not surprising, a spokesman explained. In that area lobsters start getting ready to spawn and ready for ‘shelling’. “It’s not a good time for catching the crustaceans,” he said.
Souris
Reports from the Souris area indicate lobster catches have been poor. Some fishermen are said to be taking in their traps for the season early as a result. In areas north of Souris, some fishermen are getting only about 100 lbs a day, while south of Souris many catches are in the neighborhood of 30 lbs. Prices in the area vary from about 60 cents per pound for canners to 65 cents for market lobsters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.