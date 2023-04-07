The province’s shellfish fishery fared relatively well in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Fishers in eastern PEI did miss two weeks of fishing, but a provincial wage subsidy program was provided by the provincial government that covered $1,000 a week, depending on what a fisher made the week prior. The market demand for Island shellfish was also strong after Fiona, and there isn’t much wild product available now as a result, which bodes well for when the spring season begins in May. From the left are Albert Milligan, vice president of the PEI Shellfish Association, and Bob MacLeod, president of the PEI Shellfish Association. Jillian Trainor photo
Despite gale winds from Hurricane Fiona, fall beds for the province’s shellfish industry weren’t greatly impacted.
“As far as the public (fishery) goes, there were trees down on some of the access roads, and a few things like that,” said Bob MacLeod, president of the PEI Shellfish Association. “There was some debris floating in the water but the fall beds didn’t really seem to get hurt too much.”
The shellfish fishery was a week into the fall season when Fiona hit on Saturday, September 24, and because of the high winds, fishers missed going out on the water the day of the storm. While fishers in western PEI stayed open, everything east of, and including Cape Egmont, was closed the Monday after the storm and the following two weeks.
“It definitely wasn’t good,” said Mr MacLeod. “The tide was so high, you don’t know what it took back out into the water, like beaver dams flooding rivers that normally never flood. Once we got back fishing, everything seemed to be good in the areas we were fishing, but we won’t know until May if there’s any damage to the spring grounds.”
In January, it was announced mussel and oyster farmers on Canada’s east coast would receive $40 million over two years to help recover from Fiona’s damage. The money will help with things like equipment replacement, lost shellfish, storm damage repairs, and fund longer-term projects that would enable the industry to develop better infrastructure to cope with extreme weather.
Mr MacLeod said he never received confirmation that funding would be coming to the public sector of the fishery, and believes it was for private growers. He said a wage subsidy program was provided by the provincial government that covered $1,000 a week, depending on what a fisher made the week prior.
“I think most of the ones that couldn’t fish accessed it,” said Mr MacLeod, adding the funding was helpful. “It wasn’t what you would normally make, but it got people through for those couple of weeks, especially when (Fiona) was right at the start of our season. It was a pretty big blow.”
Mr MacLeod said after Fiona, the market demand for Island shellfish was high.
“It was strong right up until things froze over,” he said. “To my knowledge, there’s not very much wild product left, the demand for it was pretty high. It looks good for the spring when you don’t hear of a big inventory.”
There are approximately 500 shellfishers on PEI which includes oysters, quahogs, and clams.
The total value of Island shellfish in 2021 was $19,422,600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.