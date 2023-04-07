Shellfish

The province’s shellfish fishery fared relatively well in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Fishers in eastern PEI did miss two weeks of fishing, but a provincial wage subsidy program was provided by the provincial government that covered $1,000 a week, depending on what a fisher made the week prior. The market demand for Island shellfish was also strong after Fiona, and there isn’t much wild product available now as a result, which bodes well for when the spring season begins in May. From the left are Albert Milligan, vice president of the PEI Shellfish Association, and Bob MacLeod, president of the PEI Shellfish Association. Jillian Trainor photo

Despite gale winds from Hurricane Fiona, fall beds for the province’s shellfish industry weren’t greatly impacted.

“As far as the public (fishery) goes, there were trees down on some of the access roads, and a few things like that,” said Bob MacLeod, president of the PEI Shellfish Association. “There was some debris floating in the water but the fall beds didn’t really seem to get hurt too much.”

