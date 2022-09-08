PEI Sluggers

The Subway PEI Sluggers are heading to the Gold Coast of Australia at the beginning of November to compete in the Pan Pacific Games. To prepare, team member and North Cape resident Darlene Hackett arranged a double header of games for the Sluggers against teams made up of local western softball players at Hogan Diamond in Tignish on Sept. 4. Making up the current roster of the 15 member team are three different sets of sisters. In photo: Front: L-R: Susan Shive and her sister Stephanie Lawlor, Darlene Hackett and her sister Candy Handrahan, Carol Lilly and sister Barb Newcombe. Back: L-R: Jacqueline Kelly-Murphy, Wilma Ramsay, Janet Nichols, Isabelle Richard and Coach Carol Mayne. Melissa Heald photo

The Subway PEI Sluggers are hoping to have repeat success as they get ready to compete in the 2022 Pan Pacific Masters Games at the beginning of November on the Gold Coast of Australia.

In 2017, the team won sliver at the World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand.

Coach Carol Mayne claps for one of her players after scoring during an exhibition game in Tignish on Sept 4. Melissa Heald photo
Stephanie Lawlor winds up to deliver a pitch when the Subway PEI Sluggers played two exhibition games at Hogan Field in Tignish on Sept 4. Melissa Heald photo
North Cape resident and PEI Slugger team member Darlene Hackett gets herself ready as the centre fielder during a pick up game on Sept 4 in Tignish. Melissa Heald photo

