The Subway PEI Sluggers are heading to the Gold Coast of Australia at the beginning of November to compete in the Pan Pacific Games. To prepare, team member and North Cape resident Darlene Hackett arranged a double header of games for the Sluggers against teams made up of local western softball players at Hogan Diamond in Tignish on Sept. 4. Making up the current roster of the 15 member team are three different sets of sisters. In photo: Front: L-R: Susan Shive and her sister Stephanie Lawlor, Darlene Hackett and her sister Candy Handrahan, Carol Lilly and sister Barb Newcombe. Back: L-R: Jacqueline Kelly-Murphy, Wilma Ramsay, Janet Nichols, Isabelle Richard and Coach Carol Mayne. Melissa Heald photo
The Subway PEI Sluggers are hoping to have repeat success as they get ready to compete in the 2022 Pan Pacific Masters Games at the beginning of November on the Gold Coast of Australia.
In 2017, the team won sliver at the World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand.
They were hoping to do that again, or better, in 2021 when the games were being hosted in Japan, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the event, first until 2022 then it was rescheduled to 2027.
“We couldn’t wait until 2027 with the age of team,” said Coach Carol Mayne. “As a result, we decided to pick up this Pan Pacific Games in Australia.”
The Sluggers are a recreational team made up of women over the age of 45. They regularly play on Mondays in exhibition or ‘pick up’ games in Charlottetown.
For extra practice, North Cape resident and team member Darlene Hackett arranged a double header of games for the Sluggers against teams made up of local western softball players at Hogan Diamond in Tignish on Sept. 4.
With players coming from all across PEI, brining with them years of softball experience. Ms Mayne created the team back in the 80s.
“I played softball all the time when I was a kid,” she said. “I lived out in Emerald, so when I moved to Charlottetown, I looked for a team to play on and didn’t seem to be any, so I said OK let’s get a team going.”
Making up the current roster of the 15 member team are three different sets of sisters, including Ms Hackett and her sister Candy Handrahan.
Since Ms Handrahan lives on the other end of the Island in East Point, for these sisters being part of the Sluggers allows them to spend more time together.
“It’s pretty cool,” said Ms Hackett, who was with the team when they went to New Zealand. “It was amazing. We had a great bunch of girls.”
Ms Hackett remained on the team until Ms Handrahan could join the Sluggers.
“Just because I knew how much fun we had when we went to New Zealand, so I wanted her to experience the same thing we did,” said Ms Hackett.
Ms Mayne said the team has been fundraising for the past five years in anticipation of being able to once again compete in a global event.
“It’s exciting and a wonderful opportunity,” she said. “There’s nothing like wearing the Maple Leaf in an international venue.”
Although proud of their second place win in 2017, Ms Mayne said the team is looking forward to the experience as much as anything.
“At the end of the day, we want to go there to play the best that we can and give our best effort and that’s all we have control over, is our effort,” she said.
