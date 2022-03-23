The Tignish Watershed Management Group (TWMG) has been monitoring wildlife species in three different watersheds this winter thanks to the Wildlife Conservation Fund (WCF) of PEI. With funding from WCF, the TWMG were able to purchase six trail cameras, along with a trail tablet to see and record different species and health of wildlife in three separate areas.
The data collected will be shared with organizations who are doing the same type of projects, for example PEI Fish and Wildlife.
Each week, the cameras are checked to see if they are working properly, if the SD cards need to be changed and if so, the cards are taken back to the office to go through each picture to save and record data.
So far, the trail cameras have captured a few foxes, lots of rabbits, a chickadee and a raccoon.
There are still thousands of pictures to go through with more to come. It is definitely a stormy day project, to sift through them all.
The Prince Edward Island Wildlife Conservation Fund provides financial support to groups working on projects that benefit wildlife and wildlife conservation in PEI. The sources for these funds are through Annual conservation fees incorporated into PEI licenses for hunting, angling and trapping. And Conservation Plates purchased for motor vehicles in PEI.
