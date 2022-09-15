While Delores Jensen and Norma MacNeill have only met in person a handful of times, they’ve been pen pals since the late 1950s, through a cross-Canada pen pal project aimed at connecting students in rural areas of the country. Ms MacNeill, who grew up in Knutsford, was matched with Ms Jenson, who grew up in Wheatland County, near Calgary, Alberta. Jillian Trainor photo
Norma MacNeill (left) and Delores Jensen recall the fond memories the they’ve experienced over their lifetimes. The two first connected around 1957 as pen pals, and have continued to write each other since then, never once losing contact. Jillian Trainor photo
Norma MacNeill and Delores Jensen were best friends from the moment they first exchanged letters, a connection that’s still going strong almost 60 years later.
“We made a connection through letters, through writing,” said Ms Jensen. “Back then, I think rural children were quite isolated to their own community. Like, she (Norma) didn’t really go to New Brunswick, or even to the other side of the Island, and I never left southern Alberta except for the occasional trip.”
The two women were connected around 1957 through a cross-Canada pen pal project aimed at connecting students in rural areas of the country. Ms MacNeill, who grew up in Knutsford, was matched with Ms Jenson, who grew up in Wheatland County, near Calgary, Alberta.
“We seemed to have so much in common from day one,” said Ms MacNeill. “She was on a farm, I was on a farm. We kind of had the same (experiences). We just kind of had a lot in common.”
Ms Jensen said it was always neat getting letters from Ms MacNeill, because even though they were in different parts of the country, their chores and activities on the farm were very similar. Those similarities continued as the two grew up. Along with a background in farming, the two were busy with community involvement in their youth, both took piano lessons and had similar musical interests, loved school, and continued that love of learning by continuing with post-secondary education.
When the two women married their respective husbands in the summer of 1967, Ms Jensen in July, and Ms MacNeill in August, they both married men with the surname beginning with Mac.
The two met for the first time in 1970, when Ms Jensen travelled to PEI by car for a brief trip. It was here the two noticed even more similarities in their lives.
“We went to somebody’s house and everybody normally had a guitar, people played instruments and sing along and everything,” recalled Ms Jensen. “While the songs were a little bit different, the atmosphere and feeling was the same because my mum was a church organist, and we had a piano and people would come to our house, and we have these sing alongs. It was very homey feeling.”
The two reunited in 2009, when Ms Jensen was on the Island for two weeks, and in Banff in 2014, where they and their spouses enjoyed walks in the mountains, dinner, and a lot of friendly chats. There were plans to meet up again, but the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily put their plan on hold until this year, when Ms Jensen visited during the first week of September.
“I think the most enjoyment I had was in 2009,” said Ms MacNeill. “I was just so glad that we had continued to write, and I couldn’t wait to see her again, because when she was here, it was like we had always been together.”
While their communications slowed down a little as time has gone by as the two became busy with their respective careers, burgeoning families, and just life in general, the two women never stopped writing to each other. Their methods of communication have changed with the times, with phone calls, email, and social media, but they’ve always enjoyed the camaraderie that came with writing to the other, and how they’re able to say anything to the other.
“I think it’s a pen pal friendship we’re always gonna have,” concluded Ms MacNeill.
