Pen Pals

While Delores Jensen and Norma MacNeill have only met in person a handful of times, they’ve been pen pals since the late 1950s, through a cross-Canada pen pal project aimed at connecting students in rural areas of the country. Ms MacNeill, who grew up in Knutsford, was matched with Ms Jenson, who grew up in Wheatland County, near Calgary, Alberta. Jillian Trainor photo

Norma MacNeill and Delores Jensen were best friends from the moment they first exchanged letters, a connection that’s still going strong almost 60 years later.

“We made a connection through letters, through writing,” said Ms Jensen. “Back then, I think rural children were quite isolated to their own community. Like, she (Norma) didn’t really go to New Brunswick, or even to the other side of the Island, and I never left southern Alberta except for the occasional trip.”

Memories

Norma MacNeill (left) and Delores Jensen recall the fond memories the they’ve experienced over their lifetimes. The two first connected around 1957 as pen pals, and have continued to write each other since then, never once losing contact. Jillian Trainor photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.