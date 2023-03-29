“Stiff penalties in the way of heavy fines and even confiscation of boats and cars appears to have been the right approach in the problem of illegal lobster fishing in West Prince, if results achieved last year are correct. Fisheries officials have stated the serious problem of poaching, long a sore point, though not solved entirely had been greatly alleviated and less trouble was expected this coming season than in past years.” - The Guardian, April 21, 1965.
However, it was noted the matter was beginning to assume some importance in an area hitherto relatively free from poaching as signs were evident of illegal fishing in Kings County. One official stated “whenever the value of our natural resources rises then the problems of protection for them begin.” In trying to solve the problem of poaching fisheries officers last year laid 195 charges resulting in 190 convictions. Violations of lobster fishery regulations easily led the way with 124 cases, of these 89 were for taking undersized lobsters; 19 for leaving early for the fishing grounds; and 16 for setting gear too early. There were 33 charges laid under oyster fisheries regulations.
In the conservation of the fisheries - and this is the real purpose behind enforcement of regulations - many measures have to be employed including setting minimum size limits to prevent fish being taken from the waters before they have grown to the age or size where they might reproduce. This factor is of particular importance to the lobster industry.
In fact, it is of importance to any branch of the fisheries as may be seen from other limitations imposed, such as ‘bag
limits’ for taking fowl, seasonal catch limits or the time limit as set by ‘open’ or ‘closed’ seasons. All are designed to ultimately benefit the fishermen of this and later generations.
If much of the emphasis on enforcement seems to center on lobsters one of the big reasons is this crustacean alone is worth three times as much as all others combined. Last year (1964) the lobster catch brought a staggering total of $4,210,000 into the pockets of Island fishermen - and this was the price paid directly to the lobster fisher at the shore for his catch.
However, despite the great worth of lobster, there is still a living to be made through a variety of other types of fish. In these the gear necessary for successful fishing is more complicated -and thus expensive- than the simple lobster pot and as varied as the industry itself. The catch of haddock was down last year, but hake was up noticeably for the third successive year. The herring catch dropped but not for the lack of fish as poor market conditions kept many fishermen from making any effort to land them during heavy runs in waters off Southern Kings County. Mackerel landings were up with some catches as high as 35,000 pounds reported.
Knowledgeable men agree the Irish moss industry is not being fully exploited and production could be greatly increased by improved harvesting methods. However, it is believed the construction of the moss processing plant at Miminegash should raise the interest of fishermen since many of them along that shore got a good part of their income from it.
