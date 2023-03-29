Allan MacRae

“Stiff penalties in the way of heavy fines and even confiscation of boats and cars appears to have been the right approach in the problem of illegal lobster fishing in West Prince, if results achieved last year are correct. Fisheries officials have stated the serious problem of poaching, long a sore point, though not solved entirely had been greatly alleviated and less trouble was expected this coming season than in past years.” - The Guardian, April 21, 1965.

However, it was noted the matter was beginning to assume some importance in an area hitherto relatively free from poaching as signs were evident of illegal fishing in Kings County. One official stated “whenever the value of our natural resources rises then the problems of protection for them begin.” In trying to solve the problem of poaching fisheries officers last year laid 195 charges resulting in 190 convictions. Violations of lobster fishery regulations easily led the way with 124 cases, of these 89 were for taking undersized lobsters; 19 for leaving early for the fishing grounds; and 16 for setting gear too early. There were 33 charges laid under oyster fisheries regulations.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.