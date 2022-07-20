That comment was made on John Staples’ social media post from July 12, after Staples, a resident of New Brunswick, witnessed the death of a man in a Fredericton emergency room on July 12.
He said the man was clearly in great discomfort, but fell asleep while waiting in his wheelchair. ER staff came out to check on him over an hour later only to discover he had died.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has since removed Dorothy Shepperd from her position as the province’s health minister, and replaced the president of Horizon Health Network, the health authority responsible for the Fredericton hospital. Higgs said if there’s a bureaucracy stopping things from happening, those barriers should be removed. It’s a good first step to try and repair the damage, but it doesn’t change the fact a man died while waiting to be seen by a doctor, and it’s not the first something like this has happened.
In 2008, Brian Sinclair, an Indigenous man, visited a community health clinic because of a blocked catheter and was referred to the Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre. He arrived at the centre’s emergency room at 3 pm, and spoke with a triage aide who instructed him to wait in the waiting room, where he wheeled himself, and waited for 34 hours for medical attention. He had developed rigor mortis by the time medical staff attended to him, and an autopsy later found he’d had a treatable bladder infection, brought on by the blocked catheter, and had been dead between two to seven hours before he was noticed by medical staff.
In 2017, a group of doctors from across Canada said he died because of racism. Sinclair had struggled with substance abuse, and was a double leg amputee. During an inquest into his death, health care workers from the hospital said they assumed Sinclair was drunk and was sleeping it off, that he had been discharged previously and had nowhere to go, or was homeless and had come to avoid the cold.
People blame government when something like this happens, but government’s role is only part of the issue, as was shown in Brian Sinclair’s case.
For over two years the pandemic has wreaked havoc with our health care system. Nurses and other medical staff are burning out and there aren’t enough people to replace them. One only has to look at how many times Western Hospital’s Collaborative Emergency Centre has closed over the last few months due to short-staffing issues to see that.
One national news outlet reported that throughout the pandemic, nurses and other medical staff have faced bullying by administrators, claiming those administrators forced them into caring for too many patients than would be considered safe. Another claim is that others are ordered to do mandatory overtime to fill in for staff shortages, due to illness, exhaustion or because colleagues were quitting. When was the last time any of these medical professionals had any kind of actual break?
Something needs to be done to improve access to care in emergency departments. We can’t have what happened in New Brunswick and to Brian Sinclair happen here.
Jillian Trainor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.