The province’s Chief Public Health Office assured organizers of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival earlier this year that unvaccinated performers from outside Canada could perform at the 2022 show while under work isolation, emails reveal.
Documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request included a brief email exchange from January 12, 2022 between Ben Murphy, chief operating officer of Murphy’s Hospitality Group, and Ryan Neale, manager of Environmental Health.
Mr Murphy asked Mr Neale a question regarding the potential of an unvaccinated or partially vaccinated performer being part of the festival, set for July 7 to 9.
“What is the protocol for getting them across the border and into the province?” Mr Murphy asked. “We expect this issue to come up as we get closer, and want to make sure we have the best answers possible.”
Mr Neale said he wasn’t sure how easy it would be for such a performer to get into the country. However, “if they can get into Canada, we’ll allow them to work-isolate while in PEI,” he said.
As in years past, several popular American country music stars are headlining the 2022 festival which traditionally attracts more than 30,000 people. This year’s lineup includes Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Cole Swindell.
At the time of the email exchange, the province was in the midst of heavy restrictions due to record Covid-19 cases from the Omicron variant. Schools were restricted to online learning since the end of the Christmas break, and days later, on January 18, the province went further by restricting personal gatherings and closing indoor dining as well as gyms and recreation facilities.
The documents suggest a concerted effort by festival organizers to be prepared for this year’s event, the first since 2019. A copy of a presentation by the festival to stakeholders, including staff from the PEI Liquor Commission and Departments of Health and Public Safety, shows that Step 3 of the Transition Plan to Living with Covid-19, among other things, were “on the radar” for organizers.
“Communication leading up to the festival is more important than ever,” the presentation stated.
In any case, concerns regarding unvaccinated performers soon became moot, as the province eventually dropped all isolation requirements for unvaccinated travellers entering PEI, on February 28. Isolation requirements for fully vaccinated travellers were dropped February 17.
Morgan Martin, senior communications officer for the Department of Health and Wellness, said the opportunity to work-isolate was available to any traveller who met the criteria, which would include criteria related to testing, PPE, work setting conditions and an ability to self-isolate when not at work.
“Workers in a broad range of sectors were able to work isolate, including health care, primary industries, specialized equipment installation, maintenance and repair, manufacturing companies and service and entertainment sectors,” she said.
Ms Martin said about 1,500 people were approved to work-isolate during the pandemic.
Requirements to enter the country were under federal jurisdiction, and the province did not enforce federal legal orders related to isolation or testing for those who travelled to PEI from outside Canada, Ms Martin said.
“At points during the pandemic the federal measures were more stringent than PEI measures and, at other times, the provincial measures were more restrictive,” Ms Martin said.
The federal government recently extended its Covid-19 border restrictions, which include proof of vaccination, for at least another month. The federal government website states that foreign nationals that don’t qualify as fully vaccinated can only enter Canada in specific circumstances.
A spokesperson for Health Canada, when asked whether an unvaccinated performer could get an exemption to enter the country, said the agency doesn’t comment on specific cases or particular situations, “let alone comment on hypothetical situations. Each traveller presenting themselves at the border does so under specific circumstances and with different information in hand.”
Mr Murphy said he was doing his due diligence when he asked the question to Environmental Health.
“Things were changing so quickly and (we) wanted to be covered,” Mr Murphy said. He added that vaccination requirements are not an issue with performers or anyone connected to them for this year’s event.
