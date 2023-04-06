Perry

Re-elected Liberal candidate for District 27 Tignish-Palmer Road Hal Perry with campaign workers Audrey Callaghan and Kristy Lynn Perry at Mr Perry’s campaign headquarters the morning of the provincial election on April 3. Melissa Heald photo

The incumbent Liberal candidate for District 27 will once again represent the riding of Tignish-Palmer Road.

After the April 3 provincial election, Hal Perry, first elected in 2011, will be one of three Liberals sitting in the legislature. Fellow West Prince incumbent Liberal candidate Robert Henderson, running in District 25 O’Leary-Inverness, also kept his seat while Gord McNeilly in District 14 Charlottetown-West Royalty was also re-elected.

