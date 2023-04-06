Re-elected Liberal candidate for District 27 Tignish-Palmer Road Hal Perry with campaign workers Audrey Callaghan and Kristy Lynn Perry at Mr Perry’s campaign headquarters the morning of the provincial election on April 3. Melissa Heald photo
The incumbent Liberal candidate for District 27 will once again represent the riding of Tignish-Palmer Road.
After the April 3 provincial election, Hal Perry, first elected in 2011, will be one of three Liberals sitting in the legislature. Fellow West Prince incumbent Liberal candidate Robert Henderson, running in District 25 O’Leary-Inverness, also kept his seat while Gord McNeilly in District 14 Charlottetown-West Royalty was also re-elected.
However, the Liberal party leader, Sharon Cameron, didn’t win her seat in District 17 New Haven-Rocky Point, losing to Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker.
Mr Perry said he was feeling grateful for the team who helped him run his campaign.
“I had a really good team behind me and they all worked hard and together we were able to pull this one off,” he said. “With a blue tide coming across the Island, the constituents of Tignish-Palmer Road put their faith in me to represent them and be there voice in Charlottetown.”
The blue tide he is referring to is the fact the Progressive Conservatives, under Dennis King, won a majority government with 22 seats.
Mr Perry won his riding with 58.7 per cent of the votes cast. He received 1,527 votes with the PC Party candidate, April Delaney, receiving 939 votes and NDP candidate Gail Kinch receiving 137 votes.
With their three seats, the Liberal party regains official opposition status after dropping to third party in the 2019 election. The Green Party won two seats in this election with the NDP winning none.
Mr Perry said he and the two Liberal candidates elected all work well together.
“I believe we are going to really make a difference in the legislature this term by having that status,” he said. “I think for the party, it’s time to reflect and rebuild.”
Mr Perry said with Ms Cameron not winning her seat, he’s not sure what the future holds for the party in that regards.
“That would be up to her, but either way, we have strong leadership and that can be done from outside the rail just as easy as it can be done on the inside,” he said.
As official opposition, Mr Perry said the Liberal party is ‘absolutely’ ready to take on the King government.
“Health care in West Prince, as it is right across the province, is the number one issue at the door,” he said. “I believe all Islanders deserve access to timely health care.”
While on the campaign trail, Mr Perry heard concerns about constituents with no access to a family doctor as well as concerns about the ER and the CEC at Western Hospital and the ambulance services in West Prince.
“Those will definitely be the priorities moving forward in the house and holding this government accountable, that they need to deliver on the promises they made in this campaign and the promises they made in 2019 campaign,” he said.
Mr Perry said Tignish-Palmer Road is a wonderful riding to represent and reside.
“I do put my heart and soul into everything I do,” he said. “I want my constituents to know I’m always accessible and will do my best to help them.”
