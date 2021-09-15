For the third time in as many weeks since this election was called, and even before, a letter “From the desk of Erin O’Toole” has made its way to my PO box, something no doubt is not singular to this reporter.
Here’s the thing: When I get a letter and the front of the envelope is telling me to “Choose more corruption and risky experiments with our economy, or Canada’s Recovery Plan” this reporter immediately notices the bias in the phrasing, and is immediately put off with whatever that letter has to say.
Is it Canada’s Recovery Plan? No. Each party has its own plan on how to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, this one just happens to be the Conservative Party’s recovery plan.
More bias followed with the quote “I fear that if the Trudeau Liberals, the NDP and Greens are given a blank cheque to do whatever they want to the economy after this election, Canada will NEVER recover”. This reeks of fear-mongering. No one is giving any party a “blank cheque” to do whatever they want. In all likelihood, this election will end with another minority government in power, something that would make that statement difficult to accomplish.
Up to this point the Conservative Party of Canada is the only party to be sending out such letters. But, even if they weren’t, this reporter would still find the notion repugnant. If a party wants my vote, they need to prove why they feel they deserve it instead of saying why they think other parties don’t.
I’m not a particular fan of Justin Trudeau right now either. Among other things, I don’t agree with the decision to call an election during what is now the fourth wave of the pandemic. If the Liberal Party of Canada were sending out letters like this, my feelings would still be the same.
People receiving mail from a member of government is nothing new. Usually it’s from the office of the Premier or the Prime Minister, and usually for something happy, like a 25th or 50th wedding anniversary, or the birthday of someone who recently turned 100 years old. Sometimes it’s for a sad occasion. Earlier this year following the death of my uncle, this reporter received a sympathy card from the office of the Premier, signed by Dennis King
Something like that is appreciated. It’s an acknowledgment of an occasion in someone’s life. This, on the other hand? This is impersonal, detached, and indifferent to the receiver, pushing an agenda to get votes. Thanks, but no thanks.
