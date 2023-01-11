Caspie

Caspie, a four-year-old Great Pyrenees, was found dead in an illegal snare set on her owners’ Kildare Capes property. Debbie Travers and her family are now calling on the provincial government to either strengthen current trapping legislation or out right ban the practice in the province. Submitted photo

The Travers family of Kildare Capes are grieving the loss of their dog Caspie after the four-year-old Great Pyrenees was found caught in an illegal snare set on their property.

The Travers were away, spending time with family over on the mainland, while friends watched their property and pets.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.