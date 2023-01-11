The Travers family of Kildare Capes are grieving the loss of their dog Caspie after the four-year-old Great Pyrenees was found caught in an illegal snare set on their property.
The Travers were away, spending time with family over on the mainland, while friends watched their property and pets.
On Dec 30, during a morning walk through a wooden area on the property, the friends and the Travers’ pets, which include another dog and cat, were heading home when Caspie ran back into the woods.
Something Debbie Travers said she her dog did regularly as a Great Pyrenees - a breed bred to protect flocks from various predators.
“Their breed and make up are to make sure the whole flock comes out safe and sound, but she never came back out,” said Ms Travers.
After a text from their friend telling them Caspie hadn’t come out of the woods, the Travers made the decision to drive the four hours home.
They were about 15 minutes away from their property on Route 12 when they received a call saying Caspie had been found. Unfortunately, it wasn’t good news.
Ms Travers said to her friends it looked like Caspie had impaled herself with a stick. However, when the Travers were brought to the location where Caspie was found, they knew immediately she had been caught in a snare. They have found snares on other parts of their property in the past.
Trapping season on PEI runs between mid-October to the end of March. Under provincial regulations, licensed trappers need permission from landowners before setting any traps on private land. If permission is granted, snares are required to be at least 200 metres from a dwelling or 300 metres if baited. Ms Travers said the snare that killed Caspie was set about 250 metres from their home. She added she found three additional snares along the same tree line.
Traps and snares are required to be clearly marked with an identification number, although there is no obligation for trappers to mark the location of either. And while there’s nothing specific in the regulations, trappers are asked to ‘exercise discretion’ when trapping in areas of high use, such as trails.
Living on 200 acres of land that has been in the family for generations, Ms Travers said the snare that ended Caspie’s life was set up near of one of the trails that run through the woods.
“It didn’t matter which way she went, she would have gotten snared, it’s barbaric,” she said.
According to the province, the incident with Caspie has been investigated by conservation officers and an individual has been charged with trespassing. Under PEI’s Trespass to Property Act, if found guilty, the person could receive a fine anywhere between $200 to $2,000.
Ms Travers calls the charge and the potential fine a slip on the wrist for a ‘barbaric’ practice.
“We shouldn’t have to worry about if our animals can run on their own land,” she said. “It’s supposed to be their safe place and when you have this happen you realize that it isn’t and the law seems to be with the individuals who set these snares and not the landowners.”
This is the second incident in recent months of a dog being killed in a snare. In early November, another dog was caught in an illegal trap in the Wright’s Creek area of Charlottetown and died.
Additionally, in 2016, a Poodle, Yorkie mix was killed in a 330 Conibear trap, used to catch beavers, in the Alaska area of western PEI. The provincial Department of Justice and Safety investigated that incident and determined the trap had been legally set.
In January 2021, a West Prince woman was caught in a coyote snare on her own property, but managed to escape unharmed.
Ms Travers wants to see stronger legislation and bigger consequences for those trappers who set illegal snares.
“Unless penalties are a little steeper, nothing is ever going to change,” she said.
As a result, the Travers have partnered with the Animal Justice of Canada to help lobby the PEI government to either make changes to trapping regulations on the Island or out right ban the practice in the province.
“PEI has the most dense housing population in the country and there’s not enough (public) land for these snares to be put on where our family pets, and heaven forbidden any of our kids, are running through the woods and can get snared,” said Ms Travers. “It’s something that should be just banned.”
The family has set up a gofundme page called Caspie’s Campaign to raise funds for the cause.
Ms Travers described Caspie as a ‘pretty personable dog’.
“Everybody who met her loved her and she loved them right back,” she said. “It was a life snuffed out too soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.