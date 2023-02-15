Sheep

Lora Stewart with her sheep Dawn and Dusk. Ms Stewart operates Montrose Petting Farm on Route 152. Most of the animals were purchased by Ms Stewart and her husband, William, while others have been donated or rescued. Melissa Heald photo

With more than 60 animals to care for, Lora Stewart’s day always starts early.

“I’m in the barn right after my morning coffee and I don’t go back in the house until about seven in the evening,” said the owner of Montrose Petting Farm.

MacIntyre

Kayla and Cody MacIntyre with Seamus, the standard donkey at Whispering Hope Farm on the Ellerslie Road. The couple opened their petting farm this past September. Melissa Heald photo
Cal

Cal the fainting goat, who is pregnant, sticks her head out of the gate at Montrose Petting Farm. Melissa Heald photo
Biscuit

Biscuit the alpaca in the back paddock area of the Montrose Petting Farm. The farm has everything from roosters, chickens, cows, goats, alpacas, rabbits, horses, miniature horses, pot belly pigs, turkeys, guinea pigs and even a donkey named Eddie. Melissa Heald photo
Pogey

Pogey the horse with his paddock mates Joanne, Billy and Cricket at Montrose Petting Farm. Melissa Heald photo
Horse

Kayla MacIntyre pets Zippy the horse at Whispering Hope Farm on the Ellerslie Road. The farm has everything from goats, horses,sheep, donkeys, pot belly pigs, bunnies, chickens and more. Melissa Heald photo
Miniature

Kayla MacIntyre gives miniature horses Kristie and Giget a tasty treat at Whispering Hope Farm. Melissa Heald photo
Sheep

Cody MacIntyre gives Vinny the Baby Doll Sheep a scratch on the head at the Whispering Hope Farm. Vinny shares his paddock with his sister Polly. Melissa Heald photo

