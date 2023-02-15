With more than 60 animals to care for, Lora Stewart’s day always starts early.
“I’m in the barn right after my morning coffee and I don’t go back in the house until about seven in the evening,” said the owner of Montrose Petting Farm.
The farm has everything from roosters, chickens, cows, goats, alpacas, rabbits, horses, miniature horses, pot belly pigs, turkeys, guinea pigs and even a donkey named Eddie. Most of the animals were purchased by Ms Stewart and her husband, William, while others have been donated or rescued.
Originally from Ontario, the couple bought their six acre property on Route 152 about three years ago. They ended up opening their farm to visitors this past summer because of the curiosity of others.
“We had all these animals and people would stop on the side of the road and just sit and watch the animals,” Ms Stewart said, adding they would often invite those people onto the farm for a closer look. “Then we sold eggs and people would start bringing their kids and everybody was like you have to open something because there’s nothing up this way.”
Growing up in rural community on a farm, Ms Stewart wants to make the experience at her farm as hands-on as possible, where people have opportunities not only to pet the animals, but experience things like bottle feeding or help out at feeding time.
“They really enjoy that, especially the ones who come at feeding time, even though we are closed, we still let them come in,” she said. “We never turn anyone away.”
Visiting petting farms offers an opportunity to educate the public about what it’s like to care for a variety of animals, Ms Stewart said.
“There’s a lot of people who don’t know much about farms and the difference between animals and what they eat and how to take care of them,” she said. “They’ll ask questions and we will teach them all about the animals.”
At Whispering Hope Farm in Ellerslie, the owners are passionate about creating a hands-on farm experience for people too.
“When you go to the zoo, you stand at the fence, on my farm you actually get to go into the paddocks and interact with the animals,” Kayla MacIntyre said.
She and her husband, Cody, opened their petting farm this past September.
“It all started with my kids, actually,” Ms MacIntyre said. “We purchased two horses for them for therapy.”
Through that therapy, the couple saw how much growth their children got from being around animals. It snowballed from there with the farm soon having everything from goats, horses, miniature horses, sheep, donkeys, pot belly pigs, bunnies, chickens and more.
When family and friends, some dealing with mental health issues, started asking if they could stop by to see the animals, Ms MacIntyre saw how much hope her creatures gave others.
“That’s where Whispering Hope Farm came from,” she said. “I was inspired and I said there’s probably lots of people who could benefit from being around animals.”
It was also an opportunity to create an after-school program to provide much needed child care in the area.
“We spend the full hour outside on our farm and they have responsibilities for feeding them and they love it,” Ms MacIntyre said.
It also created an opportunity to teach children about where their food comes from. Recently, Ms MacIntyre took the children out to collect eggs.
“They had no idea that’s where eggs came from, these little chickens, because the parents buy them at a grocery store and they come in a carton,” she said.
Ms MacIntyre said there’s a lot of things to learn while living on a farm, such as responsibility, respect, empathy and compassion.
“When you’re caring for an animal by brushing, when you’re caring for that animal by feeding them, this animal is looking to us to provide those basic needs,” she said.
The biggest reason Ms Stewart wanted to open the farm was for children.
“I love animals so much and I really enjoy seeing the children come out, it just puts a smile on your face,” she said. “There is no animal on this farm that is mean. The kids can go up to any animal and have a great time with it.”
Despite the hard work that goes into caring for the animals, since opening her petting farm everything has been going awesome, Ms Stewart said.
“I’m having a ball doing this.”
