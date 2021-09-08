When Summerside resident Lisa Bradshaw decided to run in this year’s federal election, she felt drawn to the NDP platform, specifically concerning its plan for healthcare.
“The pharmacare and dental care are really important,” said the NDP candidate for Egmont. “When I’m going door to door, everybody is mentioning it, along with the shortages of doctors and nurses, and of course mental illness and mental health during COVID.”
Ms Bradshaw is a dental assistant, as well as a youth worker for the Western School Board where she is an educational assistant. She has been an active community volunteer since 1985. Over the years, she’s enjoyed working with others in projects including the Summerside Wellness Center launch, Band Parents Association fundraising, Canadian Cancer Society and Immigration Canada support. She has also helped organize several sports events including World Softball, Summer Games and minor hockey.
This is her first time running in a federal election, and she feels the campaign is going very well.
“I’m getting some really good feedback from the people out in the community of Egmont,” she said. “I’m really enjoying being out there, and I’ve met a lot of wonderful people.”
While pharmacare and dental care are important to her, other issues coming to the forefront include the shortage of available childcare.
“A lot of people said they were stressed,” she said. “I work with someone, and they don’t have anywhere to put their child after a school program, so that’s the main ones that I’m hearing.”
Internet in rural areas is also a topic she’s been hearing a lot about. Whether it’s for a business, or for personal life, access to a proper Internet connection in rural areas is something she would like to help address and improve.
Ms Bradshaw said at the end of the day, she just wants to help make a change.
“I enjoy helping people, I enjoy working together as a team in the community, and I just want to see a positive change.”
