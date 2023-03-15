Rennie

Mary Ellen Rennie, owner and operator of the Medicine Shoppe in Alberton, thinks the province’s new Pharmacy Plus program is great. Through it, pharmacists are better able to give residents the care they need, providing assessments for 32 common ailments, along with offering prescription renewal services on eligible prescriptions. Submitted photo

Since October 2022, pharmacists in PEI have been able to provide a wider scope of care through the province’s Pharmacy Plus program.

In partnership between the PEI Pharmacists Association and the provincial government, pharmacists are better able to give residents the care they need, providing assessments for 32 common ailments, along with offering prescription renewal services on eligible prescriptions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.