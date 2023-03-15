Since October 2022, pharmacists in PEI have been able to provide a wider scope of care through the province’s Pharmacy Plus program.
In partnership between the PEI Pharmacists Association and the provincial government, pharmacists are better able to give residents the care they need, providing assessments for 32 common ailments, along with offering prescription renewal services on eligible prescriptions.
Mary Ellen Rennie, owner of the Medicine Shoppe in Alberton, said prescription renewal has been utilized by clients in West Prince, due in part to the number of people who don’t currently have a family physician and are on the patient registry.
“If a person is on stabilizing medication for blood pressure, or thyroid, or any number of medications, we’re able to assess them and renew that prescription for up to three months if appropriate,” she said. “It’s really good, because we can take somebody into the pharmacy and check their blood pressure, and as long as it’s within a normal range, we can re-prescribe their blood pressure medication for up to three months.”
The most common assessments by pharmacists include things like urinary tract infections, cold sores, COVID-19, allergic dermatitis, vaginal yeast infections, sore throat, minor muscle pain, fungal skin infections, Gerd (heartburn), cough, allergic rhinitis, nasal congestion, oral thrush, and mild to moderate eczema.
Several factors are considered to determine if a medication is eligible for renewal by a pharmacist, including the type of medication, reason for use, and monitoring required. Residents are advised to contact their pharmacy in advance to confirm eligibility before going to the pharmacy or scheduling an appointment.
This isn’t very different than what pharmacists would normally be doing, with the largest difference being the public can access common ailment and refill assessments as part of a publicly funded program.
“This means they don’t have to pay out of pocket for the services, by presenting their health card,” said Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the PEI Pharmacists Association. “Also, now that a reimbursement model is in place, the program can be supported with human resources to do so.”
Ms Rennie said pharmacists need to sign up for the program, and they have to decide if they’re able to offer it as well, because it’s another task that has to be managed within the workflow of the pharmacy.
“Pharmacies may not have had enough pharmacists in place, because you need to have at least two, one to do the traditional stuff, and the other to do the assessing,” she said. “There’s a lot more scheduling, especially with vaccines as well. Because we have to schedule vaccines, most of our assessments are done by appointment. If you came in at 11 o’clock and wanted to talk to me about a skin rash, you may have to wait until two o’clock, or whenever I had time the next day.”
Ms Rennie said people also shouldn’t expect to walk in and be assessed right away if there’s a long line of people ahead of them waiting for service.
Until March 10, Island residents over the age of 18 were invited to take part in an anonymous online survey about Pharmacy Plus. Information regarding survey results will be available in the weeks following the closing date for the survey.
As of March 5, there have been 16,606 patients seen for assessments and 20,173 assessments completed at 49 participating pharmacies.
“People may have a review of their entire medication profile for routine medications and receive renewals from a pharmacist up to four times a year,” said Morgan Martin, senior communications officer with the Department of Health and Wellness. “They may also have received an assessment for more than one common ailment. This means many people may have accessed the services more than one time.”
To date, anecdotal feedback has been positive.
“Pharmacists have long-standing relationships with their clients,” said Ms MacKenzie. “They know their patients, have their prescription profile and history, and are conveniently located right across the province. The addition of 48 more access points for common ailments and refill assessments has been a welcomed addition to a strained health care system.”
There have been some challenges.
Ms MacKenzie said change in workflow is always challenging, and trying to anticipate demand for any newly launched service is a large part of that as well in order to appropriately staff it.
She said understanding what pharmacist can and can’t assess and treat is another challenge because regulations differ from province to province in that regard. The hope is to be able to expand the program to include things like contraception management, as regulations allowing pharmacists to prescribe for this currently exist in both New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and a few other provinces.
When asked what she thinks of the program, Ms Rennie said it’s great.
“I think there needs to be more education on what is and isn’t within the scope of practice of pharmacists, but we’re working on that,” she said.
Ms Rennie noted how under Pharmacy Plus, pharmacists can also prescribe Paxlovid for COVID-19, and a lot of what the program has entailed right now concerns educating clients on what can and can’t be prescribed.
“Ninety per cent of the time a sore throat is viral, and you don’t need a prescription for a viral infection,” she said. “Some people may be initially turned off by what they believe we can and can’t do, but when we take the time to educate people about what it actually means, I think it’s been positively received.”
