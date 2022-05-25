After the Alberton facility was presented a COVID Warrior Coin from Lieutenant Governor of PEI Antoinette Perry, Executive Director of the Rev. W.J. Phillips Residence Colleen Parker quickly acknowledged the hard work of her amazing staff over the course of the pandemic.
“You have constantly risen to the ever changing COVID guidance and the work demands required to keep our residents safe,” she said.
On May 17, Ms Perry made a special trip to Alberton to present the coin to staff and residents of the Phillips Residence.
The COVID Warrior Award program, launched back in June 2021 by the Office of Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island, is about recognizing Islanders or Island organizations who made significant contributions in their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic by awarding them with a specially made COVID Warrior Coin.
The coins were commissioned by Dr Trevor Jain, an emergency doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.
“He noticed a lot of people were not being thanked for going the extra mile,” said Ms Perry. “A few people were being thanked, but many people were not being thanked at all and so he decided to get this COVID coin made and present it to those who sort of went the extra mile to do all the extra things to help relief some of the stress of COVID and to take care of the people.”
Letters were sent to all municipal councils on PEI to help the Lieutenant Governor identify three extraordinary Island residents, organizations or businesses in their communities who went above and beyond to provide help or care to their fellow Islanders during the restrictions and shutdowns specific to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to give Islanders a fair chance at receiving one of these coins, so we sent a letter to each of the municipalities, letting them know they could nominate people or organizations in their community because they know their communities best,” said Ms Perry.
Criteria to be eligible for the COVID Warrior Coin included performing outstanding acts of service, demonstrating exceptional leadership to fellow Islanders and making a major difference in the lessening of stress and bringing assistance to neighbours, co-workers, and others.
Alberton town council decided to nominate the Rev. W.J. Phillips Residence, Bray’s Independent Grocer and former recreation director Kenan Wilkie for a COVID Warrior Coin.
The Phillips Residence citation said the facility was deserving of a COVID Warrior Coin because, as an essential service in the community, they were quick to make sure safety measures were implemented and followed throughout the pandemic.
“To ensure residents were protected during a very difficult and unprecedented time,” said Ms Perry. “You went above and beyond to ease the stress and uplift spirits, not only for the residents, but also for their families. Your professionalism and caring has not gone unnoticed... It gives me great pleasure to present this award to you and I want to thank you for all your efforts.”
Ms Parker said the management and staff of the Phillips Residence will cherish the coin given to them as recognition of the challenges COVID has brought to ‘everyone of us’.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.