Residents of the Rev WJ Phillips Residence were dressed to the nines when staff organized a 2021 COVID-19 prom on May 20.
Dresses, jewelry, ties, hats, corsages and much more was donated to the residents for the prom by family members, with many coming out to help during the event.
The Alberton facility’s dining hall was decorated with lights, balloons, flowers, lanterns and candles. And with Chad Matthews and his band volunteering their time to entertain, the residents danced and sang the evening away.
The residents even voted for their Prom King and Queen, crowning Norman Mallett and Norma Gallant.
“They had the most perfect dance together as King and Queen and gave lovely speeches,” said Katherine Ollivier, executive assistant at the residence. “They enjoyed every minute of their celebrity and looked very fancy in their crowns and sashes. I think they are still on a high today as we are all still greeting them as ‘Your Majesty’.”
Almost all of the staff that were not working volunteered to assist with the festivities and all dressed up for the occasion. The residents had snacks and punch made and served by the staff, with cake afterwards. There were door prizes and Nicole Pitre offer her time and expertise to take professional photos of the residents and staff.
“She did a fantastic job and we cannot wait to see the final results,” said Ms Ollivier. “She made each resident feel like a king or queen.”
Ms Olliiver thanked staff member Candace Gallant for the idea to hold the prom and for her wonderful decorating and organizing skills. She also thanked Peter Richard, Ms Gallant’s hardworking and always positive sidekick, Doreen Gilmore for hand sewing the beautiful corsages for every lady and Kelly Perry for her help during the event.
“Staff outdid themselves and we are so pleased that the residents all had such a wonderful time,” said Ms Ollivier.
