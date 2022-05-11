Maybe it’s not surprising the idea to walk across PEI as a fundraiser for his church came to Father Albin Arsenualt while he was out walking.
“I find it’s very therapeutic,” said the avid walker. “I love nature. It’s inspiring.”
Father Albin is the parish priest for the Immaculate Conception Church in Palmer Road. He was trying to think of fundraising ideas that would help the congregation achieve their goal of raising enough funds to replace the roof at the over hundred year old church when he thought of walking the whole Island via the Confederation Trail.
“We have to start somewhere and this is one way of doing that,” he said.
The Pilgrimage Walk Across PEI will be taking place from May 19 to May 27. Parishioner Jimmy Arsenault will be joining Father Albin on his trek across the Island.
“I’m sort of a walker too,” said the Pleasant View resident. “I like to walk and Father Albin asked me if I would be interested in doing this and I didn’t hesitate. I said yes right away.”
Using the contacts he’s made in his 40 years of ministering on PEI, Father Albin also knew there would be a lot who would be willing to help the gentlemen on their walk across the province.
Father Albin is no stranger to making these types of cross-country treks either.
In 2015, he hiked half of the famed El Camino de Santiago — Europe’s longest and most storied pilgrimage route. He was planning to return to do the other half of the Camino in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled his plans.
Mr Arsenault himself was set to join Father Albin in 2020 for his first trip to the Camino until the pandemic had other ideas.
Father Albin has decided not to return to finish the Camino.
“So I’m taking this opportunity to walk the Confederation Trail instead,” he said.
On the other hand, Mr Arsenault has rescheduled his trip for 2023 and plans on completing the entire Camino in 40 days. He sees this trek across PEI as a ‘mini Camino’.
“This will be a taste of the Camino for me,” said Mr Arsenault.
On top of being avid walkers, both men are also Cursillistas and a percentage of the monies raised through the walk will be going to Cursillo PEI, which has a spiritual retreat centre in Hope River.
The men are preparing for their journey by getting in as much walking as possible prior to May 19. That’s when they embark on their Pilgrimage Walk Across PEI starting at Tignish’s Bicentennial Park. From there, over nine consecutive days, they will walk the 273 kilometres to Elmira in eastern PEI.
They will be walking with an open invitation to anyone who would like to join them along the way.
Father Albin said a pilgrimage walk is a ‘very spiritual’ thing.
“There’s always a lot to pray about,” he said.
