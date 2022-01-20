Since November 2021, Westisle Composite High School students Sarah Gard and Macy Bailey have been getting the chance to learn about municipal politics firsthand through a pilot project called Youth-on-Board.
The five week program, created by the provincial government, is designed to encourage volunteerism in rural areas of PEI, and help community groups and non-profit organizations, including municipalities, in engaging youth to join volunteer boards. Up to 20 students are able to participate.
Ms Bailey discovered the project while browsing social media.
“I’m a very curious person, so when I saw it, I was like ‘This could be very interesting,’ because I like to learn about anything,” she said. “I thought this would be a really good experience for life in general, and I think I could learn some pretty valuable knowledge from it.”
Ms Gard agreed.
“I think it’s important to get youth more involved in the community, and this program is a good way to do that.”
The goals of the project include highlighting the roles that non-profits and community groups play within rural PEI, introducing or deepening the understanding of how municipal governments function, offer an opportunity to increase the number of volunteers and range of volunteer talent and perspective within rurally based non-profit or municipal administrations, provide mentorship, guidance and education for youth for the duration of the placement on the board, and provide Youth-on-Board students the opportunity to connect with various people, interests and organizations within rural communities which they might not otherwise be aware of.
To that extent, these two young women have been working with the Town of O’Leary, sitting in at the town’s monthly council meetings.
“One of the mandates of local council was to try and get some younger generations involved in the political process, so it was a natural fit once we became aware of it,” said Darren MacKinnon, a member of O’Leary Town Council. “We get input on programs that we’re working on. We provide a little debriefing after the meetings, and we also do a little preparation before the meeting to go over the agenda and discuss any opportunities for discussion that may be there.”
Mr MacKinnon said the students aren’t strictly part of the decision making process because they aren’t elected officials, but their input is valued.
Having the opportunity to learn how governments operate at a municipal level has been eye opening. Ms Bailey has enjoyed learning how while each individual councillor brings something to the table, together with the town’s mayor, they make the community what it is.
Ms Gard said she wasn’t aware of how much work goes that enables a municipality to function.
“I do see that they do a lot of work behind the scenes that no one is really aware of,” she said. “I think mostly the different committees, and how there’s a person designated for each committee, like the fire department, and sidewalks. I didn’t know there was so much going on behind the scenes with that.”
Ms Bailey said there’s a lot of information to absorb at once during council meetings, but it soon makes sense.
“I find the people on the council are very easy to work with,” said Ms Gard. “I find Darren is definitely very knowledgeable, and he tries to make us feel very included in things.“
While Youth-on-Board is a pilot project, the hope is it will continue on in the years ahead, as it’s been a great experience for those involved, and has been a great avenue to getting youth more involved in local governments and organizations.
Mr MacKinnon said with organizations he’s been involved with over the last number of years, he’s noticed it’s becoming harder to attract the interest of youth. Part of it is the time and commitment involved, as people seem to have busier lives now. He said with a little work, and successes like the Youth-on-Board Program, it sets the table for a really good opportunity going forward.
“They’re fine young ladies, and very interested in politics, and that’s always great to have that younger become interested,” said Mr MacKinnon. “There will become a point in time where some of us folks that are involved currently are going to be passing the torch. We need that younger generation engaged and understanding of the process in order for it to be successful.”
