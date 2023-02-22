Students at Ellerslie Elementary School had a gift for Amanda Keats, thanking her for all the hard work she does for the school as part of Pink Shirt Day, and in appreciation for her work as a guidance councillor. In photo: Back row: L-R: Teddy Yeo, Darcee Curran, Alexa Tuplin, Brayden Hardy, Charles Wilkins, Sadie Doran, Ms Keates, Elsie Dillon, Rowan Bulger, Charlotte Taylor, Sarah Lynn. Front row: L-R: Addy Downe-Murphy, Hailey Gaudet, Shova Bozkurt, Hunter Matthews, Olivia Noye, Vince Beamish, Toby Kennaugh. Jillian Trainor photo
Elsie Dillon puts a scoop of kindness in her classroom’s bucket with the help of her teacher Ms Arsenault at Ellerslie Elementary School. Part of the school’s Pink Shirt Day activities, a scoop of glitter was put in the bucket every time a person did or said something nice. Submitted photo
Olivia Noye, Sadie Doran and Rowan Bulger show examples of how hard it is to smooth out a crumpled heart on Pink Shirt Day. In doing so, the students learned how saying mean things can crumple someone’s heart, and even if they manage to smooth the heart out again, you can still see the wrinkles left behind. Submitted photo
Haylei Sidwell and Clairabella Lidstone-Gallant share their ideas on what Pink Shirt Day means to them. When students were asked what Pink Shirt Day means to them, responses included things like the day means standing up to someone if they’re being bullied, to treat people the way they want to be treated, that everyone should be appreciated, and that it reminds us to be kind/nice to each other every day. Submitted photo
This year’s theme for Pink Shirt Day is ‘Be Kind & Lift Each Other Up’, something staff and students at Ellerslie Elementary School have been on carrying on throughout the entire school year.
“At the front of our school, we have a mural of the reasons why kids love Ellerslie Elementary, and it ties into ‘People are kind’, ‘People care about me’, we try to tie the themes in through activities that are being carried on throughout the school,” said Principal Jason Cormier. “We want to create an inclusive, welcoming environment in our schools, and Pink Shirt Day speaks to being kind and not bullying. It’s everything you want in the school.”
Pink Shirt Day is officially observed on Feb. 22, but because schools will not be open during that time because of the Canada Winter Games, some schools have chosen to celebrate when they are in session, either before or after the Games. Ellerslie Elementary celebrated the day on Feb. 15.
Various anti-bullying activities took place throughout the day, including a bucket filling station, where a scoop of glitter was put in the bucket every time a person did or said something nice, and watching an anti-bullying video and having conversations on the topic following the video.
Pink Shirt Day originated in 2007, at Central Kings Rural High School in Cambridge, Nova Scotia. A new student wore a pink polo shirt on the first day of school and was subsequently bullied for doing so. Two Grade 12 students then purchased 50 pink shirts and handed them out to wear as a show of support to the boy.
Also known as Anti-Bullying Day, Pink Shirt Day is now observed across Canada and other parts of the world.
For Amanda Keats, guidance councillor at Ellerslie Elementary, the themes of kindness, empathy, and understanding promoted by Pink Shirt Day have become themes embedded into the day to day life of schools across the province.
“When I think about the fact that if kids learn how to be kind to each other, and receive that from other people, they’re going to have healthier relationships, and you can’t underestimate the power of healthy relationships and the ripple effect it has on a school,” she said. “If you have positive peer relationships, you have a better sense of belonging, you probably have less emotional stress, probably a better overall positive sense of well-being, and that affects how you learn. If you feel safe, and comfortable, and valued, and liked, then you have a better capacity to learn.”
Ms Keats said this year, the Public Schools Branch has really put a focus on social emotional learning, and how to embed those values of social emotional skills into everyday classroom lives. She said these social emotional learning skills help people be better humans, and help everyone function better as a school community.
She added how post-pandemic, people have a better appreciation of how important social emotional learning is, and how much relationships were affected when people weren’t able to gather together, and the positive difference it makes when we’re all together. She said elementary school students missed having these interactions, and see the importance in how we have to treat each other kindly, and how bullying is not the way to approach a situation or a person, even if the person doing the bullying is hurting.
“Pink Shirt Day is promoted as anti-bullying day, but it’s also promoted as how do we show kindness, how do we develop empathy, what’s the right thing to do? How do we treat people?” said Ms Keats. “It’s less about ‘Don’t do that’ and more about ‘What can we do, and what should we do?”
In speaking with some of students at the school, Mr Cormier asked them what they thought of Pink Shirt Day. Responses included things like the day means standing up to someone if they’re being bullied, to treat people the way they want to be treated, that everyone should be appreciated, and that it reminds us to be kind and nice to each other every day.
“We do these things, and it’s always nice to hear their interpretation,” he said. “I hope they’re reminded that school is a safe place. I hope that they can express the good things that go on in schools, and we will remind them if they ever have concerns that there are people around who care about them and will be able to help them if they ever do find themselves in a place where they’re bullied, or someone is not nice to them.”
