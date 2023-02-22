Pink Shirt Day

Students at Ellerslie Elementary School had a gift for Amanda Keats, thanking her for all the hard work she does for the school as part of Pink Shirt Day, and in appreciation for her work as a guidance councillor. In photo: Back row: L-R: Teddy Yeo, Darcee Curran, Alexa Tuplin, Brayden Hardy, Charles Wilkins, Sadie Doran, Ms Keates, Elsie Dillon, Rowan Bulger, Charlotte Taylor, Sarah Lynn. Front row: L-R: Addy Downe-Murphy, Hailey Gaudet, Shova Bozkurt, Hunter Matthews, Olivia Noye, Vince Beamish, Toby Kennaugh. Jillian Trainor photo

This year’s theme for Pink Shirt Day is ‘Be Kind & Lift Each Other Up’, something staff and students at Ellerslie Elementary School have been on carrying on throughout the entire school year.

“At the front of our school, we have a mural of the reasons why kids love Ellerslie Elementary, and it ties into ‘People are kind’, ‘People care about me’, we try to tie the themes in through activities that are being carried on throughout the school,” said Principal Jason Cormier. “We want to create an inclusive, welcoming environment in our schools, and Pink Shirt Day speaks to being kind and not bullying. It’s everything you want in the school.”

Elsie Dillon puts a scoop of kindness in her classroom’s bucket with the help of her teacher Ms Arsenault at Ellerslie Elementary School. Part of the school’s Pink Shirt Day activities, a scoop of glitter was put in the bucket every time a person did or said something nice. Submitted photo
Olivia Noye, Sadie Doran and Rowan Bulger show examples of how hard it is to smooth out a crumpled heart on Pink Shirt Day. In doing so, the students learned how saying mean things can crumple someone’s heart, and even if they manage to smooth the heart out again, you can still see the wrinkles left behind. Submitted photo
Haylei Sidwell and Clairabella Lidstone-Gallant share their ideas on what Pink Shirt Day means to them. When students were asked what Pink Shirt Day means to them, responses included things like the day means standing up to someone if they’re being bullied, to treat people the way they want to be treated, that everyone should be appreciated, and that it reminds us to be kind/nice to each other every day. Submitted photo

