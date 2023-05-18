Potato planting

Wendy Harris, Valerie Smallman, and Garth Smallman sort through the potato seed that will soon be planted at Triple S Farms Ltd. The seed will be dried at one of the farm’s buildings before it gets planted, so if there’s rain or cold weather in the first week of June, whatever is in the ground will be hardy enough to withstand the conditions. Jillian Traior photo

As potato farmers wait for the ground to warm up a little more before they start planting this year’s crop, they’re hard at work ensuring everything is ready for when they do.

“We have to cut our seed and get it into buildings so we can dry it down to get it tuberized and ready to plant,” said Karl Smallman of Triple S Farms Ltd. “That way, if we get rain and cold weather in the first of June, the seed pieces that are in the ground can stand the weather if they’ve been dried down properly before they’re planted.”

