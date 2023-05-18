Wendy Harris, Valerie Smallman, and Garth Smallman sort through the potato seed that will soon be planted at Triple S Farms Ltd. The seed will be dried at one of the farm’s buildings before it gets planted, so if there’s rain or cold weather in the first week of June, whatever is in the ground will be hardy enough to withstand the conditions. Jillian Traior photo
As potato farmers wait for the ground to warm up a little more before they start planting this year’s crop, they’re hard at work ensuring everything is ready for when they do.
“We have to cut our seed and get it into buildings so we can dry it down to get it tuberized and ready to plant,” said Karl Smallman of Triple S Farms Ltd. “That way, if we get rain and cold weather in the first of June, the seed pieces that are in the ground can stand the weather if they’ve been dried down properly before they’re planted.”
While many parts of PEI received various levels or rain in the last few weeks, weather has been a bit on the dry side, though that’s not necessarily a bad thing right now.
“The spring thaw, when the snow melted, happened in a really slow way,” said Karl Smallman. “There wasn’t any heavy rain, so we have very little run-off, and the fields are in beautiful shape. Sometimes if you get rain and snow in combination on the same week, you can get water running, and it takes soil off the fields, but this year was perfect. The fields look great.”
Though it’s been eight months since Post Tropical Storm Fiona hit PEI, some farmers are still dealing with after effects of the storm.
“We’re still on clean up,” said Morgan Smallman of J&J Farms Ltd. “We were going to do some later in the fall, but it was wet, and we didn’t want to harm the fields. Then, I didn’t have enough people around for the winter, so we’re just kind of picking at it here now. I think we’ve probably got that handled, but I’ve still got a building to replace, so that’s one thing that we have to worry about.”
One of the biggest challenges for Morgan Smallman has been trying to find infrastructure to replace what Fiona destroyed. The price of lumber has gone down, but the price of getting things done is still high. He priced up a shed which he and his crew could put together quickly and easily, but funding the project is a little more daunting than he was expecting.
“If somebody came it and framed it, we could finish it, but those replacements are going to be costly,” he said.
For Karl Smallman, the biggest struggle from Fiona was dealing with downed trees in the headlands and the side of fields, and cleaning them up will be a fair bit of work.
“We have to go around with a power saw and dump truck, and clean them up, cut them up, pile them into a dump and take them away,” he said. “There’s a fair number of trees down, it’s going to take some time, probably three to four days to gather them up. It may be worse when I get into all the fields, but the fields that I’ve looked at, there’s three or four trees down per field.”
Greg Donald, executive director of the PEI Potato Board, said there’s still a lot of work contending with trees and such around fields, but for the most part it won’t interfere with field work.
“Across the Island, there’s already a lot of cereal crops being planted, and some primary tillage going on, spreading manure,” he said. “From now on, planting will be in full swing, so we’re getting the ball rolling.”
There’s still a ban on shipping seed potato outside of the province, though it’s unclear when that ban will end.
“We’re eager to get that market back, but there’s still a strong market for our seed here at home,” said Mr Donald. “Our largest market for PEI grown seed is still right here on PEI. We produced last year close to 15,000 acres of seed, so there’s still a tremendous demand for that seed right here on PEI. It’s a small fraction of our seed volume, but a really important one.”
For Karl Smallman, his hope as planting season draws closer is that everyone stays safe.
“It’s the time that people get busy, and work long, hard hours, and things can happen,” he said. “Some accidents happen when the crew gets tired, and I just hope everybody has a great season, and a safe season.”
