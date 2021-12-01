On Nov. 22, UK Labour MP Stella Creasy took her infant son with her into the House of Commons so she could take part in a debate. She later received a letter from Commons authorities telling her she could no longer do so, despite previously taking not only her son, but older daughter with her to work without issue. It was only after receiving that letter that she learned the rules had been changed in September, with Members of Parliament being advised that they “should not take your seat in the chamber when accompanied by your child”.
Rules like this unfairly target female MPs, not just in the UK, but everywhere, because it’s women who are more likely to take on the burden of handling household affairs and matters like childcare. It should also be noted that as of May 2021, 34 per cent of MPs in the British House of Commons are women, while 66 per cent are men, but in the House of Lords (from which the Canadian Senate was based on) the gap is larger, with only 28 per cent of peers being women compared to the 72 per cent who are men.
Here in Canada, female MPs have been taking their newborn and infant children to work for decades, despite a rule in the House of Commons that regards these newborns as strangers. The term stranger in this case refers to anyone who is not a Member or an official of the House of Commons, and are not permitted on the floor of the House of Commons when the House is sitting. The first MP to bring their son to the floor of the Commons was Michelle Dockrill in 1998. A series of votes were taking place over the course of the evening of Oct. 27 that year, and she was allowed to hold her son while giving her vote.
On PEI, efforts to make politics more inclusive continue. In June 2020, Island MLAs voted to end evening sittings, as these sittings posed a challenge when it comes to childcare because most childcare centres are closed in the evening, meaning people who might not have support in place to take on the responsibility of childcare while the parent is working.
Since the first federal election in 1867, only 352 women have been elected to the House of Commons, accounting for roughly eight per cent of all MPs. Every election, there’s a call to bring more women into politics, but how can that be done if these women, like many across the country, don’t have proper access to childcare?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.