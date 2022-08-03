Jillian Trainor

Comments on the social media page of an Island business following a visit from Justin Trudeau were unsurprising, but disappointing nonetheless.

There were calls for a boycott, comments stating people would never buy from the company again, calling the owners “sellout sheeple”, calling the prime minister a communist and a dictator, the list goes on. The thing is, that business has hosted politicians from all major political parties, but this particular visitor is the one that has caused the most incense? Really?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.