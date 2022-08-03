Comments on the social media page of an Island business following a visit from Justin Trudeau were unsurprising, but disappointing nonetheless.
There were calls for a boycott, comments stating people would never buy from the company again, calling the owners “sellout sheeple”, calling the prime minister a communist and a dictator, the list goes on. The thing is, that business has hosted politicians from all major political parties, but this particular visitor is the one that has caused the most incense? Really?
One of the great things about this country is the fact that we’re allowed to openly make comments that mock or deride our politicians, which is something that’s not really possible under a dictator or communist country, not with serious or major repercussions anyway.
Most people take issue with one politician or another for whatever reason, and are free to make their contention known, as is allowed by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, specifically section 2(b). This particular section states that everyone has the fundamental freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication.
But if they’re going to voice that ire, keep it directed at the politician, not their friends, not their family, and definitely not at any business they step into.
This isn’t the first time an Island business has faced backlash for what the owners posted online, though the context and situation are very different. Five years ago a now closed restaurant in Prince County faced backlash following comments made by the owner after a rainbow crosswalk was painted on an intersection in Charlottetown in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
This is where the two examples veer off in very different directions. The business currently facing backlash didn’t make any kind of comment one way or the other. They just shared a photo of one of the owners talking with the prime minister at their Charlottetown location. The business owner that faced backlash five years ago, however, continued in posting homophobic, anti-Islamic, and other hateful rhetoric on an article talking about inclusion.
The owner was definitely free to express those views, but freedom of expression doesn’t mean freedom from consequence. As a direct result of the owner’s comments, the reviews section of its social media page was flooded with one star comments, citing the examples listed above for reasons why they wouldn’t be dining there.
People can try and compare the two, but it’s comparing apples and oranges, with one being arguably deserving the backlash while the other isn’t.
