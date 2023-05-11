The first week of the spring lobster season was one of windy weather, cold temperatures, and low catches.
Gordon Hackett, captain of the boat It Takes Two 06, based in Seacow Pond, said this first week has been a hectic one.
“The weather hasn’t been great at all,” he said. “It’s been pretty windy, we are just trying to get out when we can get out. So far, it’s been rough going.”
Chelsea Perry, captain of the boat Time Will Tell in Northport, agreed.
“It’s been windy every day since we started, except for when we set,” she said. “That was the only nice day.”
Mr Hackett said he wouldn’t be going out the Thursday or Friday of that first week. He said it’s going to slow things down a little bit, but there isn’t much that can be done on the matter, but hopefully things will rebound and crews can make up for what’s been lost so far.
Typically, the season starts in early May, but Setting Day for LFA 24 was on April 29 this year. In previous years, there was a wind delay at the beginning of previous seasons, which fishers would then make up at the end of the season, something fishers were hoping to avoid this year.
“Just when we think we have it, Mother Nature shows us how things can change from year to year, and this definitely showed us that,” said Charlie McGeoghegan, board chair of the Lobster Fishers of PEI Marketing Board. “I’d say it’s eight to 10 degrees colder than it was this time last year, and that makes a big difference with lobster. Usually they need 38F to 40F on the sea bottom in order to start trapping good.”
Mr McGeoghegan estimates some fishers are down 50 to 60 per cent in terms of catches right now because of the weather.
While fishers know weather and catches will improve, they can’t be as certain when it comes to prices. At the moment, fishers are getting $6.50 for canner-sized lobsters, and $7 for market-sized lobsters.
“It’s absolutely crazy,” said Mr McGeogheghan. “We got $6.50 for canners and $7 for markets in 2006. With the cost of everything, boats, and gear, and engines for boats, and half tonne trucks, has gone up 400 and 500 per cent. It’s a huge slap in the face to the fishing industry.”
The biggest cost, he said, wasn’t to fishers who currently hold a fishing license, but the younger ones who want to join the fleet one day, and prices like what they’re getting now just isn’t sustainable.
Mr McGeoghegan said getting into the industry costs between a million and a half to two million dollars. He said the right thing needs to be done, and a fair price needs to be paid.
“There’s no supply, or very little supply, and lots of demand, so the price should be higher than it’s ever been,” he said. “We were expecting 2021 prices, which were in the $9 to $10 range finishing at over $11 at the end of the season. That’s where it should have been.”
