Lobster Prices

Gordon Hackett (left) unloads part of the day’s catch with the help of crew member Joshua Butt. Mr Hackett said the first week of the season was a hectic one, with cold and windy weather keeping boats docked, leaving only when they’re able to do so. He said hopefully things will rebound and crews can make up for what’s been lost so far. Jillian Trainor photo

The first week of the spring lobster season was one of windy weather, cold temperatures, and low catches.

Gordon Hackett, captain of the boat It Takes Two 06, based in Seacow Pond, said this first week has been a hectic one.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.