Following the historic visit of Indigenous groups to the Vatican, which included a public apology from Pope Francis about the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential school system, came media reports there could be a papal visit to Canada this summer.
While nothing has been formally announced, the trip is planned for late July, with Pope Francis expected to visit Quebec City, Edmonton and Iqaluit. It’s also expected, and hoped, the pope will make another apology on Canadian soil in regards to the residential schools during his visit.
The apology in Rome was seen as an important first step in the very long path to reconciliation with Indigenous people. This visit, if it happens, is supposed to be a continuation of that journey as a full papal apology is one of the actions laid out in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which calls on the Pope to issue an apology in Canada to survivors, their families and communities for the church’s role in Catholic-run residential schools.
Yet, those responsible for planning the papal visit are already being criticized on the approach they are taking on organizing this trip.
The Assembly of First Nations have recently criticized the Vatican and the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops failure so far to work closely with them on the papal visit, calling it a ‘misstep’.
Many strongly believe the Pope should visit the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, where the discovery of 215 unmarked graves last summer sparked national outrage, resulting in a call for more to be done to acknowledge the terrible legacy of the residential school system in Canada. It would be a great opportunity missed by those organizing the Pope’s trip if he did not visit at least one site where unmarked graves have been located.
Keeping in mind the Pope’s health issues, the proposed papal visit to Canada is expected to last four days, meaning if the Vatican wants this trip to be seen as any way successful, they have to plan accordingly. The only way to do achieve that would be including input from Indigenous people.
The survivors who travelled to Rome to share their stories of mistreatment and abuse at residential schools, often at the hands of church officials, deserve to have Pope Francis’ trip to Canada not only be meaningful, but a healing experience.
Yet, if the Vatican and those planning this papal visit refuse to involve those who have been greatly impacted by these institutions, than it will be a trip wasted.
