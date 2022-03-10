Alberton’s mayor believes a combination of things led to an increase in the town’s population over the last few years.
Recently released data from the 2021 Canadian Census showed the town had an increase in population of 13.6 per cent, going from 1,145 residents in 2016 to 1,301 in 2021. This also makes the town the fifth fastest growing community in the province.
“The hospital is a real big plus for sure, and our town is growing fast,” said David Gordon. “We have a lot of foreign workers that are here now, and that are here to stay.”
Mr Gordon noted how along with the hospital, the town has a grocery story, a couple of clothing stores, two pharmacies, a gas station, banks, and other amenities like a curling club, a hockey arena, and has fire and ambulance services available in the town as well, and a community health centre currently under construction.
A total of 154,331 Islanders was counted in the census, though the current estimate for the population is 165,936. The difference between the two numbers is represented by what is called an undercount, which represents Islanders not captured by the census. Statistics Canada will be reconciling census data with other data over the next year to establish a new population figure.
Part of the increase could have to do with the availability of housing. The Emma Drive Subdivision, located behind the Alberton Town Office, sold 30 lots over the last year, and some lots will be turned into duplexes, meaning at least 30 new homes in the town.
“That’s a big deal, and part of the reason why people are coming,” said Mr Gordon. “They know they’re going to have housing down the road.”
The Town of O’Leary has also seen an increase in population of 7.5 per cent, going from 815 residents in 2016 to 875 residents in 2021.
“It’s growing some, but it hasn’t grown big,” said Eric Gavin, the town’s mayor. “The biggest thing here is finding places for people to live, that’s one of the biggest problems. I don’t think there’s enough places for people to live here. I think it’s the cost of trying to put something here. We’ve got places for people to build, but nobody seems to want to build.”
Mr Gavin said there are some exceptions to that, noting how there is construction happening in the town, like the new housing for seniors, and work has been done to accommodate that increase.
“We’ve increased our lagoon size a little bit so it could handle more,” he said. “This big thing now, that new seniors home, it’s going to be an increase of maybe 25 more residents. And there are people trying to build low income housing, and I think with that things will get better, and the town can handle an increase in population. It seems that people that move to the Island would like to stay in urban communities, like Summerside, but there are quite a few that want to go to rural parts of PEI.”
New housing is being built in Tignish, but Mayor Allan McInnis noted how not everyone is looking for something new.
“There’s a lot of newcomers that have bought property in the community, and there’s even some houses that weren’t being lived in, and they bought the houses,” he said. “Before, some of these older homes probably would have been destroyed, but these newcomers took them, and fixed them up, and are living in them.”
While some communities in the region have seen an increase in their population, others are seeing the opposite. From 2016 to 2021, the population of the Rural Municipality of Northport decreased 15.6 per cent, going from 186 residents to 157, the Rural Municipality of Tyne Valley decreased 8.0 per cent, going from a population of 249 to 229, and Lennox Island First Nation saw a decrease of 4.6 per cent, going from 323 residents to 308.
Mr McInnis feels people moving out of a community isn’t always a bad thing.
“We’ll probably have another influx of newcomers in the spring because they come to work at Royal Star, and now they’ve moved on to other jobs,” he said. “We have newcomers working at the Tignish Co-op, we have newcomers working at the Tignish Seniors Home. I think we had a couple there who moved on and took up schooling, and now they’re working at different facilities. They moved out of Tignish, some of them, but that’s okay because they’re bettering their lives and that’s what it’s all about.”
