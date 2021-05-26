Zach Biggar is honoured to have received the 2020-2021 Fan Favourite Award in his first season with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.
“It’s a pretty cool feeling,” he said. “You have the fans behind you. They like watching you, and they like who you are. It’s nice to know, at the back of your mind.”
The Portage native has been playing hockey since the age of five, when his father gave him a pair of skates for Christmas, and, at the suggestion of his grandfather, had an outdoor rink built. He began his hockey career in Tyne Valley Minor Hockey Association, playing in AA and AAA hockey as he moved up in the ranks in West Prince. Bantam level was played with Summerside West, and Midget was with the Kensington Wild, which features players from across the province.
The Acadie-Bathurst Titan are part of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), which, along with the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, make up the Canadian Hockey League. Alumni of the QMJHL include players like Mario Lemieux, Guy Lafleur, Pat LaFontaine, Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur, and Sidney Crosby.
Mr Biggar finished his season with 11 assists in 33 games and was a +8, and added three points in nine playoff games. Playing during a pandemic has been, for lack of a better word, interesting, but Mr Biggar said the QMJHL has done a great job in ensuring its teams were able to play this season.
“It was a lot of wearing masks, and following restrictions, and making sure your hands are clean,” he said. “We were in work isolation for a few months, which was tough, but that’s what we had to do to play. It was pretty unusual, but hopefully when next year comes around, it will all be back to normal.”
Right now, Mr Biggar is back on PEI, and once he’s completed his quarantine period, he’ll be going back to Westisle Composite High School, where he plans on getting some help with his online courses. These courses will also be the final courses of his high school career.
“I’m going to finish them online since I’m this far gone in the semester, but I’m going to go back and see some friends, some peers, just get the feeling of going back to school again,” he said. “Every day we did school at the rink, so we never had a school setting this year. For my last year of high school, it will be nice to get back for a few weeks.”
After graduating, Mr Biggar will be going back to the QMJHL, though because of the pandemic, there’s no word on when hockey camp will begin.
Mr Biggar’s dream is to play for the NHL, and said being a member of any team in that league would be phenomenal.
“I’ve played hockey my whole life, it’s hard to picture myself not playing hockey,” he said. “Whether it’s going on to play in the professional league, or even going to play university hockey, it’s Plan A or Plan B there, so hopefully I can continue doing one of those.”
