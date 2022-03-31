The start of PEI’s tourism season is still a few months away, but tourism operators and local businesses are looking forward to a season more on par with how things were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think everybody’s wanting to get back to a bit more of a normal routine and back to our regular schedule,”said Donna Rowley, manager of the Canadian Potato Museum. “We’ve only been running Monday to Friday, the last two years, so we’ve felt like we’ve been missing out on operating seven days a week. We are going to be going back to that this year, and the museum (will be) open a little bit longer, as well as the kitchen.”
Ms Rowley said she’s been getting a lot of emails inquiring about the museum’s opening dates, and asking questions about the farm tours the museum offers.
In Tyne Valley, two big seasonal events are the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival and Rock the Boat Music Festival, both of which bring thousands of visitors to the rural municipality.
“That’s a big weekend here, and it just didn’t really have that feel the last couple of years,” said Mayor Jeff Noye. “Even some of our smaller events that we have, a lot of people would come to our ducky race and soapbox derby and things like that. So it’s gonna be great to have those things back.”
Kayla Ellis, owner of Aster+Ash Boutique in Alberton, is looking forward to the upcoming season. This will be the first tourism season for the shop, as Ms Ellis opened her boutique in September, a goal that’s been six years in the making.
“It was kind of like I needed to just do it because I was pregnant, and it was easier to open up a business while pregnant than with a newborn and a toddler, so we just went for it,” she said. “It’s been amazing. The community has been unreal, like, we’ve crushed numbers that we never thought we’d see, and people are very supportive.”
Ms Ellis said it will be interesting to see what this tourism season looks like, and is looking forward to hopefully build off that for next year’s season.
While tourism operations and businesses are excited for the upcoming season, there are always concerns about the COVID-190 pandemic and how it might have an impact.
“I think the museum will still be cautious when it comes to that. They (staff and the museum’s board of directors) have been prepping and doing some extra work and programming as far as our sanitation and stuff,” said Ms Rowley. “We expect that we will continue on that aspect of it as far as the extra cleaning and stuff, which will only ensure the safety for visitors when they come in. We’re just anxious to get started and get back to a regular day.”
