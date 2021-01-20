Responses to a survey sent to residents by the Town of Alberton are coming in, with Chief Administrative Officer Donna Thomson estimating at least 100 have arrived at the town office since they were first sent out in December.
“We usually have the budget input meeting, and the public is invited to that, but we never really get anyone showing up for that,” she said. “We thought ‘What’s missing?’, so let’s send it out and see what happens.”
The surveys were sent out to residents in the mail, with a self addressed envelope to be mailed back to the town office. The survey can also be filled out online.
The survey consists of five questions, including what activities the resident enjoys and/or would like to see more of, what types of facilities or new amenities they would like to see in the Town of Alberton, what types of services would they like to see the town offer in the community that are not currently offered, what new events they would like to see in the town, and if they have any other suggestions or ideas the resident would like to share.
“There’s a lot of people that want to see Alberton Days come back, and they want to see the exhibition built up more,” said Ms Thomson. “There’s some that just want the world. We’re not bringing in a mall.”
One suggestion that been coming up is an indoor walking track. Other suggestions that have come up multiple times include a clubhouse for seniors, a clubhouse for teenagers, even a drive-in theatre. Some of the suggestions are things the town is already working on, like the splash pad.
Reaction to the survey has been very positive.
There’s no definitive deadline to the survey, residents can fill it out and send it in at their own pace. Ms Thomson said once things start to slow down, staff at the town office will start compiling the data, breaking it down into the order of what residents want, along with any additional suggestions and comments.
