The recreation director for the Town of Tignish feels things have been going well since Step One of the province’s Moving On Plan came into effect on Feb 17.
“People were excited,” said Tina Richard. “They were getting excited to start doing things again, and getting out. We have a lot of seniors that are excited to get back at things, so it’s good.”
Since that date, public health measures now allow for personal gatherings of up to 20 people, organized gatherings of up to 50 per cent capacity in a venue, with space maximized to spread people out as much as possible, and sport and recreational activities may include up to 50 participants each day. Restaurants, fitness facilities, retail and other venues can operate at 50 per cent capacity, with space maximized to spread people out as much as possible, while in-room dining now allows for a maximum table size of 20 people, and no restriction on closing times.
The increased capacity for restaurants is a welcome decision. Geoffrey Irving, president of the Mill River Resort, said things were going okay prior to Feb. 17, but there were some challenges for Callaghan’s, the resort’s restaurant, in trying to ensure patrons were able to be seated and be fed.
“Sometimes you felt like you were disappointing more people than you were serving, but we were able to get through it okay, and the staff at the restaurant did a pretty great job in doing the best that they could,” he said.
Another change that has recently taken place is the province’s decision to end the Vax Pass program as of Feb. 28.
“I was kind of shocked,” said Ms Richard. “We’ve been gearing up to use it all summer, and making sure we have the app and things like that ready for the summer events. I personally didn’t mind it, I’ve never had anybody come that wasn’t vaccinated, so we’ve never had an issue. Everybody was quite happy to have their Vax Pass, because then they knew everybody else there was vaccinated.”
For Allan Rennie, manager of the Jacques Cartier Arena in Alberton, news about the Vax Pass is a welcome decision.
“It’s an awful lot easier for us,” he said. “We don’t have to take names and screen people to make sure the numbers aren’t over. We kept somebody here at the door, and we’ve had no problem with people complying, so it’s not really a big deal. It’s just one more thing you’ve got to do, you’ve got to have somebody on staff to look after that and monitor the door.”
Mr Irving said people have been pretty understanding about the pass, and got used to it pretty quickly. He noted that the resort never had any negative experiences or complaints on the matter, and staff were diligent in checking the for the pass when people came to the restaurant.
While the Vax Pass is no longer in effect, masking protocols are. Mr Rennie said he will be happy to that see end when the time comes, though there hasn’t been too much confrontation on the matter at the arena.
“If somebody puts it down, or forgets to put it back up if they’re drinking, you just mention it to them and they comply pretty well,” he said. “Minor hockey put the expectations out to the participants in minor hockey, so everyone complied pretty well.”
