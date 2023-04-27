The new board of directors for the O’Leary Potato Blossom Festival has been sworn in. The vote took less than five minutes, with everyone agreeing with who was nominated for each position. In photo: Back Row: L-R: Katie MacLennan, former chair, Jessica Howard, former vice chair, Vicky Chaisson, former secretary, and Faye MacWilliams, former treasurer. Front Row: L-R: Valene Gallant, board chair, Colin Cornish, vice chair, Daniel MacDonald, secretary, and Leanne Richard, treasurer. A second vice chair, Melissa DesRoche, was also voted in that night. Jillian Trainor photo
Melissa DesRoche, second vice chair of the board of directors for the Potato Blossom Festival, shows some of the ideas for what events could happen on which day of the seven day festival. With such a short time between organizing the festival and the event taking place, there were some concerns it would be shorter this year as a result. This year’s festival will be a full seven day event. Jillian Trainor photo
With a new board of directors elected, organizing the 2023 Potato Blossom Festival has officially begun.
Sworn in on April 19 at the board room of the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena, the new board of directors is Valene Gallant as chair, taking over from Katie MacLennan, Colin Cornish as vice chair, taking over from Jessica Howard, Daniel MacDonald as secretary, taking over from Vicky Chaisson, and Leanne Richard as treasurer, taking over from Faye MacWilliams.
“I think you guys will do a great job,” said Ms MacLennan. “I’m looking forward to seeing the festival come alive again, and I think it will be a lot of fun for you.”
The decision to cancel the 2023 Potato Blossom Festival was made on April 5, during the festival board’s annual general meeting. At that meeting, all five members of the executive board stepped down from their positions. The former board cited a lack of volunteers was a big part of why the festival wasn’t able to go ahead.
Mr Cornish acknowledged the former board and all the hard work they had put into previous festivals. He said they made the transition from themselves to the new board easy, and while the new board has big shoes to fill, they’re looking forward to their new roles.
Roughly 30 people showed up for the meeting, which the board was pleased with.
“I wasn’t expecting the big numbers like we had tonight, it was very nice to see,” said Ms Gallant. “Sometimes things happen, things come in the way, but it was nice to see another big turnout for support.”
Following the election of the new board, planning for the festival began almost immediately. One of the first items of business was to vote in a second vice chair to make it easier to get things done if the chair or first vice chair weren’t available for something. Melissa DesRoche was nominated, without opposition.
The plan is to have at least one event every day. Logistics of what events could happen on which date and what time were discussed, along with the feasibility of being able to get some things.
The date of the festival has been set for July 17 to 23, a Monday to Sunday event. With the short amount of time between getting the festival organized and the event itself taking place, there were concerns it would be a shorter one this year, something no one in attendance wanted.
“Sometimes when an event runs shorter dates, they don’t have a lot of organizations,” said Ms Gallant. “We are a tight community, so we have all of these organizations that pull together to make the festival happen.”
Mr Cornish agreed.
“With the lack of support that the previous board had, the community involvement just wasn’t there,” he said. “Valene has done a great job of sparking that again, and we’ve had some major commitment from our board members as well as some volunteers. It looks like it won’t be a problem to fill in that week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.