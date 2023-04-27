Potato Blossom

The new board of directors for the O’Leary Potato Blossom Festival has been sworn in. The vote took less than five minutes, with everyone agreeing with who was nominated for each position. In photo: Back Row: L-R: Katie MacLennan, former chair, Jessica Howard, former vice chair, Vicky Chaisson, former secretary, and Faye MacWilliams, former treasurer. Front Row: L-R: Valene Gallant, board chair, Colin Cornish, vice chair, Daniel MacDonald, secretary, and Leanne Richard, treasurer. A second vice chair, Melissa DesRoche, was also voted in that night. Jillian Trainor photo

With a new board of directors elected, organizing the 2023 Potato Blossom Festival has officially begun.

Sworn in on April 19 at the board room of the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena, the new board of directors is Valene Gallant as chair, taking over from Katie MacLennan, Colin Cornish as vice chair, taking over from Jessica Howard, Daniel MacDonald as secretary, taking over from Vicky Chaisson, and Leanne Richard as treasurer, taking over from Faye MacWilliams.

Potato Blossom 1

Melissa DesRoche, second vice chair of the board of directors for the Potato Blossom Festival, shows some of the ideas for what events could happen on which day of the seven day festival. With such a short time between organizing the festival and the event taking place, there were some concerns it would be shorter this year as a result. This year’s festival will be a full seven day event. Jillian Trainor photo

