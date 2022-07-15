It has been a busy time for the PEI Potato Blossom Festival committee as they prepare for the upcoming festival.
“We’ve been busy planning big and small events, trying to pack the week in,” said Katie MacLennan, chair of the festival committee.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 festival was cancelled and the festival in 2021 was a pared down event that took place over two days. This is the first summer since the onset of the pandemic that the organizing committee has been able to plan a full week of events.
O’Leary Recreation Director Andrew Avery said it’s nice to be able to finally organize a full festival.
“For the 2021 festival we were still dealing with COVID restrictions, still dealing with gathering limits, there was a lot more work to ensure we were following the rules, but with no limitations now, we are able to get back to full force and we don’t have to worry about all those little things,” he said.
The 53rd Annual Potato Blossom Festival is scheduled to take place from July 19 to July 24, with each day offer a variety of different events.
Ms MacLennan said this year’s festival will feature a mixture of revamped favourites and new events.
People can looked forward to old favourites like the Miss Potato Blossom Pageant, the return of a traditional parade going down Main Street and much more.
The annual awards banquet returns with a new format and will be an awards mixer at the Canadian Potato Museum.
“This will allow us to focus on the awards since we went the last couple of years without having the awards,” said Ms MacLennan, adding there will be community based award as well as award presented to those in the potato industry. “We’re excited about that because the awards are important. I’m excited for that and I’m excited that it will be here at the potato museum because the potato museum does to a lot for the Potato Blossom Festival.”
A new event the committee is excited for is the family scavenger hunt on July 19. It’s something new the festival is trying.
“It’s going to be something fun and family-oriented and it’s going to be completely based in the community,” said Ms MacLennan. “It’s going to be a busy week, but we’re really excited about it.”
Ms MacLennan said excitement is growing in O’Leary as the festival approaches.
“Especially the businesses, they are excited,” she said. “Any businesses that we’ve talked to, their motived and very willing to help us out, so yeah, it’s great.”
Ms MacLennan thanked the dedicated group of volunteers that make up the committee for all the effort they’ve put into organizing this year’s festival.
“Our committee has been working really hard at it, putting hundreds of hours in just to pull it off,” she said. “It’s something we are really proud of.”
Mr Avery said after two years of interruption, the town has been waiting for the festival to return to its regular full scaled schedule.
“When we started in February, Katie said, under her leadership, that we’re planning for normal and regular summer,” he said. “The board has been great and we were very comfortable that this was going to be a better summer for the town... I can’t thank Katie enough for her leadership in getting the festival where it needs to be.”
Ms MacLennan said she is looking forward to the festival and she hopes it gives the residents of O’Leary a sense of community pride and spirit.
“We are hoping after two years of the community not being able to get together that everyone will want to come out and celebrate and see their neighbours, see their friends and see family and people who are finally home after two years of being away,” she said. ”It’s just another great, local festival that PEI is known for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.