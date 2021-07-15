Though it’s early yet, this year’s potato growing season is off to a good start.
“Last year it was very dry,” said Greg Donald, general manager of the PEI Potato Board. “Last year, we had very little precipitation, whereas this year we had pretty normal precipitation. It’s early, we’re just out of the gate, but we’re off to a great start, and we still have the rest of the growing season.”
Mr Donald said planting was completed at a decent time, and the Island has received a good rainfall so far, and there’s good moisture in the soil. As a result, most of the crops have emerged, and some fields have filled their rows, and have full canopies.
Harris Callaghan, of Callaghan Farms Inc. in St. Louis, said his farm has been doing well in terms of moisture.
“July is always a good time for a bit of rain,” he said. “I’d say (it’s) about average. Last year was a drought, it wasn’t an average year.”
While some rain is great, too much of it is cause for concern. When Topical Storm Elsa was making its way toward Prince Edward Island, it was predicted the western region of the province would receive more rain than wind. This in turn raised concerns about potential crop damage, not just for potatoes, but for cereal crops like barley as well.
“I think the crop is far enough along now that washouts and stuff like that shouldn’t be an issue, hopefully,” said Jonathan MacLennan, of MacLennan Properties Ltd. in West Cape. “It’s late enough that the ground has settled out and we’re not going to have big erosion problems. There’s no tubers underground yet, I don’t think we have to worry about rot, but then that raises the moisture level in the soil, and in future storms, that could pose a problem.”
In the end, Elsa didn’t hit PEI as hard as it did other areas of Atlantic Canada. While there was some lightning and thunder, the highest reported rainfall amount was 66 millimetres, and North Cape recorded the highest gusts of wind, at 75 km/h.
The amount of rain this season has also been helpful in not only helping potatoes grow, but in protecting them as well.
“Last year it was so dry our herbicide sprays didn’t really activate that well and we had a lot of weeds in the fields. This year, now that we’ve had moisture at the right time, the herbicides were able to activate and do what they were supposed to do,” said Mr MacLennan. “If you don’t have the right amount of soil moisture in the ground when the herbicide is applied, they don’t work. You need a little bit of moisture in the ground for the herbicide to activate.”
Mr MacLennan said his company does irrigate their potatoes when needed, but that hasn’t happened yet this year, something he’s very happy with.
“We only irrigate a small portion of our crop, but if Mother Nature waters our crop for us, usually she gets all of it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.