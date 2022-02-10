The co-owner of W.P. Griffin Inc. says even if table stocks of Island potatoes are allowed to be shipped to Puerto Rico in the coming weeks, it might already be too late.
“Even if they announce today that the border was open to Puerto Rico, it’s going to take time to processes at the border, for CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) to shift their processes for approving shipments here,” said Colton Griffin. “It’s going to take time to use up the product they have ordered down there, place new orders up here, get stuff on trucks and actually get it shipped down there. Even if the border was opened today, there probably wouldn’t be potatoes in Puerto Rico from PEI.”
It’s been roughly 11 weeks since the CFIA suspended shipments of Island potatoes to the United States after potato wart was discovered in two fields in October. While potato wart doesn’t pose a threat to food safety or human health, it’s known to decrease yield on farms.
When the suspension was announced, Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said a federal order from the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) banning the imports would go beyond what is needed to reduce the risk of spread, and such an order would be harder to reverse.
“It’s been a stressful time, it still is,” said Mr Griffin. “Them saying what might happen in two weeks, or four weeks, or six weeks doesn’t mean a lot whenever we’re supposed to be receiving seed to plant in six weeks. There’s still a huge amount of unknowns.”
Mr Griffin said while the company has been shipping some of its product to local markets throughout the winter, and plan on continuing to do so for the rest of the season like normal, these local markets aren’t a large portion of their business. While there’s still some product that’s going to be shipped, there will still be massive losses in the industry.
Compounding matters is the fact that farmers will likely have to destroy part of their crops, tilling them into their fields, much like they had to do when potato wart was first discovered in the province in 2000. That time, farmers wound up destroying 300 million pounds of potatoes.
On Feb. 1, the Surplus Potato Management Response Plan was announced, with funding jointly administered by the federal and provincial governments. This plan will divert approximately 131 million kilograms of potatoes will be diverted to processors, packers, dehydrators, food banks and other markets. Producers will also get up to 8.5 cents a pound for the disposal of potatoes.
Mr Griffin said even with that funding, producers will still be dealing with a massive loss.
“Normally we would expect 20 cents a pound for them, we’re going to get eight and a half cents, and that’s just the value of the potatoes,” said Mr Griffin. “There’s all the added value of packaging, processing, and shipping that the Island’s missing out on as well. It’s not going to make up the cost of production, there’s a huge cost to hauling them out and destroying them as well.”
It’s not just the loss of product that producers are dealing with. Throughout the year, W.P. Griffin hires temporary foreign workers to help with production. Those workers had to be sent home earlier than usual as a result of the suspension, and though the initial plan was to bring them back last month, that hasn’t happened yet.
“We don’t have a date set yet for them to return,” said Mr Griffin. “We have two that are applying for permanent residency, so they’re going to be back here next week. The main group, we don’t really expect them to come back, it’s still up in the air. They’re a good group that have been here four or five times, some of them. It would be a shame to lose them.”
