The investigation into a fish kill on the Montrose River this past August continues, but a preliminary report recently released by PEI’s Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change offers very few clues to what likely caused the event.
On Aug. 28, a landowner in the Alma area contacted the Coordinator of the Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association (CBWA) after discovering multiple dead fish in the stream on his property. Officials were notified after the watershed crew visited the site and saw the extent of the fish kill.
Representatives from the Department of Justice and Public Safety, the Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change, Environment and Climate Change Canada and the CBWA all responded to the incident.
Over two days, a total of 2,057 brook trout and six sticklebacks were collected over a 4.5 kilometres section of the Montrose River.
Water and fish samples were collected for analyses by both provincial and federal labs. No fish samples were collected for necropsy by the province because the fish were too decomposed. However, the report did indicate, both water and fish samples were collected for analyses by federal investigators. The results of those tests were unavailable.
The report also noted testing of the water samples at the provincial lab found barium, calcium, manganese, sulphate, nitrate and total nitrogen that ‘would be considered high, although not at levels toxic to aquatic life’.
According to the report, water temperatures taken at two locations along the river following the discovery of the fish kill were within the optimum range for brook trout, but dissolved oxygen concentrations were slightly above saturation values for these temperatures.
The report said there was significant rainfall three days prior to the discovery of the fish kill, with 48.3 millimetres of rain being recorded in Summerside on Aug. 25 and 22.6 millmetres being recorded in Alberton for the same day.
Two weeks after the discovery of the fish kill, provincial investigators returned to the area to carry out a fish population assessment using an electrofisher. On Sept. 10, only five brook trout were collected, representing a density of 3.9 trout per hundred square metres ‘much lower than what would be expected in a stream of this size’. The density normally in PEI waterways are 12 times higher, with some densities being recorded more than 100 times that level.
On Sept. 15, members of the Forests, Fish and Wildlife Division of the Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change restocked the Montrose River with 3,700 fall fingerling brook trout.
The August 2020 event was the third fish kill on the Montrose River in the past decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.