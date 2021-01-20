As of January 18, Nova Scotia the Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act, the first province in Canada to do this. Under this act, consent for organ donation is presumed, meaning if a person doesn’t want to be an organ donor they have to opt out.
Families will still be consulted about their loved ones’ wishes, and those under 19 and people without decision-making capacity will only be considered as donors if a parent, guardian or alternate decision-maker opts them in. The goal is to ensure there are more potential organ donors in order to save lives.
Anyone can be a potential donor, no matter their age, because the health of a person’s tissue and organs are more of a factor. The oldest organ donor in Canada was 93 years old.
One donor can provide up to 75 tissue grafts. Sclera tissue is used in reconstructive eye surgery, and corneas offer sight restoration to those with corneal disease or injury, and one donor can provide corneas to two patients. Heart valves can save the life of someone with a faulty heart valve, while skin grafts can save the life of a critically burned patient, and tendons restore mobility and function to joints damaged by age, disease, or injury. Even bones can be donated, because bone grafts are utilized in orthopedic procedures like hip replacements, spinal surgery, limb salvage, and repair of traumatic injuries.
Becoming a living donor is also a possibility in cases where a person needs a new liver, kidney, or bone marrow. In the case of liver donations, the procedure is possible because the liver can regenerate itself, so only part of it (up to one half) is needed. Blood is also something that can be donated while a person is still alive, and there is a constant need for it.
Prince Edward Island had something similar to presumed consent in the past, with a red heart embossed on their driver’s license, and a red sticker on the back of their PEI Health Card. Unfortunately, the provincial government stopped embossing the red hearts in late 2016, and when new health cards were issued in 2017, there was no space on the cards for the sticker. Because these are no longer options, Islanders are encouraged to register with the PEI Intent to Donate Registry.
While the registry is great, perhaps our Island should emulate our fellow Atlantic province with something similar?
According to Canadian Public Health Services, in 2018 over 4,300 people were waiting for organ transplants, 2,782 organs were transplanted, but 223 people died waiting for a transplant.
Logan Boulet, a member of the Humbolt Broncos, was an organ donor. When he was among those players fatally injured in the that horrific crash in 2018, he was kept on life support long enough for his organs to be harvested for donation. As a result, six patients were able to have their quality of life improved, with doctors finding matches for all of his vital organs. One patient received his heart and lungs, while another received his kidneys.
Being a donor may not mean much to us one way or the other in the here and now, but it can make a huge difference in the life of someone who needs it.
Jillian Trainor
