“The twenty-ninth Prince Co. Exhibition at Alberton, PEI opened Tuesday, 23 August 1955, with the official opening scheduled for at two o’clock. Showery weather delayed the arrival of many people early in the day but as the weather improved during the afternoon there was a steady increase in the number of visitors. For the second season the exhibition will be a two-day fair and this year it is being held two weeks earlier than in recent years and it is anticipated that with a large number of tourists still in the Providence, the attendance will reach a record peak.”

“The Guardian,”

