“The twenty-ninth Prince Co. Exhibition at Alberton, PEI opened Tuesday, 23 August 1955, with the official opening scheduled for at two o’clock. Showery weather delayed the arrival of many people early in the day but as the weather improved during the afternoon there was a steady increase in the number of visitors. For the second season the exhibition will be a two-day fair and this year it is being held two weeks earlier than in recent years and it is anticipated that with a large number of tourists still in the Providence, the attendance will reach a record peak.”
“The Guardian,”
23 August 1955.
“Yesterday morning exhibits began to arrive. In the afternoon ladies’ handicraft classes were judged by Miss Robin and Miss Woodside and when their work was finished Mrs. A D O’Brien and Mrs. Isaac Dunbar arranged the work so that it might be viewed by the public during the two-day fair. The number and quality of exhibits are exceptionally good. Records show a very large increase this year and those who visit the fair have an excellent opportunity to view the exhibits in a leisurely fashion.”
“Mrs. John P Wallace and Mrs. Lloyd Wilkie prepared the domestic science exhibits which this year, for the first time, will be displayed in sanitary and attractive glass cases. At the office Mrs. James Hodgson, Mrs. Charles Johnston and Mrs. Fred Leard, assistants to the Secretary, Mr. Winston Currie, were in their usual places. Mr. Currie is probably the busiest man in town at exhibition time but he always seems to be available when and where needed and ready to provide information on any subject in an efficient and courteous manner. Also, a number of directors are to be found busily engaged in various tasks.”
“This year meals are again being served by members of Alberton pastoral charge of the United Church of Canada and there are three canteens on the grounds. A large number of meals were served in the dining hall and refreshment booths also catered to a fairly large number of folks. There is a novelty booth which is always well patronized; and for amusement the Ron Elliot Shows set-up four types of rides, two of which are especially for children.”
“It is pleasing to note that more horses, as well as cattle and sheep are entered than for some few years past; as well as grains, field roots, garden vegetables, fruits and flowers. Most of the vegetables shown are of good quality. The collections of garden vegetables are really outstanding, the quality of most being good and the arrangement attractive. There are less exhibits of flowers than have been shown in recent years. This may be due in part to weather conditions.”
“The first prize for a novelty made by a girl of school age was awarded to Jean Barbour of Alma for a pair of pillow cases; and the first for a novelty made by a school boy went to John McDowell of Elmsdale for a magazine rack. First prize for shellwork was won by Mrs. Leonard Barnett of Elmsdale; and Mrs. Fred Leard of Alberton and Mrs. Alex McDowell of Elmsdale won prizes for different types of costume jewellery. The prize for leather tooling was won by Miss Lottie Vincent of Alma. The Acadia Baking Powder special prize for loaf cake went to Mrs. Jack Barbour and the one for tea biscuits to Mrs. Harry Pridham of Montrose.”
