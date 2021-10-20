When the Prince County Warriors hosted their home opening game on Oct. 15, head coach Rod Gallant felt it was only fitting to honour the work done by members of the O’Leary Rink Committee.
Just before the first game of the season, a ceremonial puck drop was held in recognition of Dean Getson, Dave Harris, Della Sweet, and Dr Wade Sweet.
“They’ve been working day and night since probably at least a year or two trying to get some of these renovations in order with all the COVID stuff going on,” said Mr Gallant. “It’s been a tough job I’m sure for them, we just want to say thank you from all of us for getting this rink back open and letting the kids play hockey.”
This endeavour is one that’s been four years in the making. What started with a suggestion by Bill MacKendrick to apply for Kraft Hockeyville quickly snowballed, leading to O’Leary being crowned winner of the 2017 Kraft Hockeyville, along with receiving a $100,000 prize to go toward renovations at the rink.
But, it didn’t end there.
“It started with the prize money from Hockeyville, and then we were going to do a half million dollar renovation,” said Mr Getson. “Then some federal and provincial monies came about, so we’re probably at a $2 million project.”
About $750,000 of that money was raised through the community, through corporations, and through residents. The rink will be recognizing those in the community with a dedication on each of the dressing room doors.
Dr Sweet said it’s really satisfying to see people in the stands, the canteen open, and people getting to enjoy the facility again. He said last season was tough.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility followed measures put in place by the province’s Chief Public Health Office. These measures included only allowing small cohorts into the rink at one time, and only one parent could come in and watch their kids play. Dr Sweet said it was very quiet.
This year, the maximum capacity is 200 people, with the PEI Vax Pass.
“We plan on sticking to protocol, whatever that is, and hope that people do it too,” said Mr Harris. “It’s only sensible to follow the rules, and that’s what we’re going to do here.”
The group hasn’t seen much pushback, if any, about the Vax Pass. They believe tolerance for people who don’t want to wear a mask is wearing thin.
While work is nearly complete at the rink, fundraising continues. The group said they want to ensure there’s nothing owing on it for the next generation, so they can enjoy the facility worry free.
When asked how it feels to be recognized with the puck drop, the four committee members agreed it wasn’t about the recognition, though Dr Sweet pointed out Ms Sweet and Mr Getson deserved to be recognized, as they had both been with the project from the beginning.
“Each of us got a lot out of this facility in our youth, it meant a lot to building our own character, and we want to see the next generation have the same opportunities that we had,” said Dr Sweet. “It really wasn’t about us. It was for those people in the stands and those kids on the ice.”
