A West Prince teen has died when the all terrain vehicle they were driving turned over on a dirt road.
The single vehicle collision occurred on the Fitzpatrick Road in Greenmount on May 31.
The 14-year-old driver passed away on scene as a result of their injuries.
The investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing, said Prince District RCMP in a news release.
