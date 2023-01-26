William Dela Cruz, Vivien Espaldon, Kyla Condicion, and Babyen Jumarang form a train as they learn to skate at the Cavendish Farms Arena in O’Leary. The four are taking part in the 10 week Learn to Skate program created in partnership with the PEI Community Navigators, Western Region Sport and Recreation Council, and the Town of O’Leary. Jillian Trainor photo
Elsa Elindo and Ferdimar Avejar laugh as they do their best to stay upright as they take part in the Learn to Skate program at Cavendish Farms Arena in O’Leary. The two were among the roughly 30 people taking part in the 10 week program. Jillian Trainor photo
Dakota Oliver makes sure her son Tucker Strongman’s helmet is fitted properly before hitting the ice at the Cavendish Farms Arena in O’Leary. At four years old, Mr Strongman is the youngest person to take part in the Learn to Skate program, created in partnership with the PEI Community Navigators, Western Region Sport and Recreation Council, and the Town of O’Leary. Jillian Trainor photo
Kyla Condicion, Vivien Espaldon, William Dela Cruz, and Babyen Jumarang were among the roughly 30 people taking part in the second week of the Learn to Skate program at the Cavendish Farms Arena in O’Leary. Balancing on skates can be a challenge for new skaters, so chairs and other balance aids were on hand to help new skaters. Jillian Trainor photo
Scott Smith is excited for the return of the ‘Learn to Skate’ program.
“We started it a couple of years ago and there was a little hiatus in between, but it came back with a full vengeance this year with a great turn out and lots of people excited and want to learn to skate,” said the Community Navigator for Western PEI.
The 10 week program began on Jan. 11, taking place at the Cavendish Farms Arena in O’Leary from 2 pm to 3 pm. Mr Smith said one of the great things about the program is a person doesn’t even need to own a pair of skates or helmet to take part because they’re already provided.
So many people showed up for the second week of the program they had to be divided into two groups to ensure everybody had a chance to lace up and hit the ice.
One of the attendees was Resurrection Alipio, who heard about it from some of her co-workers.
“This is their second time so they invited me to come here to try it, so I’m here now,” she said. “I’ve tried once, then I fell, so I’ll keep on trying, and maybe next time I can do it alone. Right now I’m using a chair for training, but maybe later on I can try it by myself without anything.”
The program first started in 2021, but was unable to take place last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the program itself was created in partnership with the PEI Community Navigators, Western Region Sport and Recreation Council, and the Town of O’Leary, it was initially requested by residents who were new to the region.
“They had reached out and they wanted to learn to skate,” said Mr Smith. “They know that in Canada, people love skating, they love hockey, they love figure skating, and they’re aware of people that have been here longer term that have this great big desire to do these sports and play these games.”
The Learn to Skate program is open to anyone and everyone. The youngest person taking part this time is four-year-old Tucker Strongman.
“It’s great,” he said. “I had a lot of fun.”
Mr Strongman said his favourite part of the afternoon was doing loop-the-loops.
For Ms Alipio, who is originally from the Philippines but has been living in Canada for several years, the program gives people the chance to explore and experience something new and different.
“For us Filipino, in the Philippines we don’t have this because we don’t have winter,” she said. “It’s fun for us, and most Filipinos want to try this.”
Mr Smith said programs like this are important because they help create an inclusive environment for everyone to take part in. He said a person might slip and fall, but they won’t be the only ones to do so.
“We’re out here having fun, but people are getting to talk with each other, neighbours are meeting neighbours out on the ice, people are supporting each other and learning to skate,” he said. “People have done this in the past, and then they’ve gone and enrolled their children in other programs that the rink is doing. It starts to build that integration, and that’s what we’re trying to achieve here, that community.”
