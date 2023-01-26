Follow the leader

William Dela Cruz, Vivien Espaldon, Kyla Condicion, and Babyen Jumarang form a train as they learn to skate at the Cavendish Farms Arena in O’Leary. The four are taking part in the 10 week Learn to Skate program created in partnership with the PEI Community Navigators, Western Region Sport and Recreation Council, and the Town of O’Leary. Jillian Trainor photo

Scott Smith is excited for the return of the ‘Learn to Skate’ program.

“We started it a couple of years ago and there was a little hiatus in between, but it came back with a full vengeance this year with a great turn out and lots of people excited and want to learn to skate,” said the Community Navigator for Western PEI.

Elsa Elindo and Ferdimar Avejar laugh as they do their best to stay upright as they take part in the Learn to Skate program at Cavendish Farms Arena in O’Leary. The two were among the roughly 30 people taking part in the 10 week program. Jillian Trainor photo
Dakota Oliver makes sure her son Tucker Strongman’s helmet is fitted properly before hitting the ice at the Cavendish Farms Arena in O’Leary. At four years old, Mr Strongman is the youngest person to take part in the Learn to Skate program, created in partnership with the PEI Community Navigators, Western Region Sport and Recreation Council, and the Town of O’Leary. Jillian Trainor photo
Kyla Condicion, Vivien Espaldon, William Dela Cruz, and Babyen Jumarang were among the roughly 30 people taking part in the second week of the Learn to Skate program at the Cavendish Farms Arena in O’Leary. Balancing on skates can be a challenge for new skaters, so chairs and other balance aids were on hand to help new skaters. Jillian Trainor photo

