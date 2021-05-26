Work to replace an existing drainage structure will create a month long detour on the Cascumpec Road (Route 12).
As a result, Route 12 will be closed in the Roxbury area for the duration of the project, except for local traffic, stated a news release issued on May 26.
Motorists are being advised to follow detour signage at Route 142 and Route 2.
The project is scheduled to begin on May 31 and is expected to be competed by July 2.
