The 2022 Westisle Prom Committee is planning a bottle drive to be held in various locations on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Students and parents are coming together to work at the drop off locations and to go out into the community for donations of recyclables.
The prom will be held at the Tignish Credit Union Arena on Friday, June 17 and the committee is hoping to offset the cost of decorating the venue which is able to host the entire graduating class in one seating.
COVID restrictions have brought about some extra planning the past couple of years and the committee are really hoping that members of the community will take this opportunity to make their bottle drive a success.
Recyclables can be taken to Bertha’s Bottle Exchange in Bloomfield between the hours of 8:30 am and 12 pm, where students will be there to assist, as well as in Tignish at Bertha’s Bottle Exchange from 8 am to 4pm.
In Ellerslie, volunteers will be at the Ellerslie ball field from 8 am to 2 pm and the O’Leary location is the former Greenspot Auto parking lot from 8 am to 2 pm.
Participants can also bring recyclables throughout the year to Bertha’s Bottle Exchange where their monies can be added to the prom account which will be set up for the rest of this school year.
The prom committee would like to thank everyone in advance for their help, and hopes to see many people on Saturday.
