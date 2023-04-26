The West Prince job fair took place at the Elmsdale Community Centre on April 20.
The job fair was put together by Team Food PEI and Skills PEI to promote seasonal and year-round jobs in the area.
The West Prince job fair took place at the Elmsdale Community Centre on April 20.
The job fair was put together by Team Food PEI and Skills PEI to promote seasonal and year-round jobs in the area.
Jerry Gavin is the executive director of the PEI Seafood Processors Association and is part of the team behind organizing the job fair. He was there promoting work opportunities with Team Food PEI, which has job openings in the seafood, aquaculture and agriculture industries.
“We’re encouraging locals, especially students to work in these sectors,” said Mr Gavin.
Through Team Food PEI any students in high school or post-secondary returning in the fall can receive bonuses after completing a required amount hours in jobs within the seafood, aquaculture and agriculture industries. High school students and recent high school grads who are returning to school in the fall and complete 250 hours can receive a $1,000 bonus. Post Secondary students returning to school in the fall and complete 500 hours can receive a $2,000 bonus.
“Students are important to our seasonal labour force,” said Mr Gavin.
The job fair featured four other businesses sitting close by to Mr Gavin and his booth.
Skills PEI was promoting their programs to help students get ready for jobs and help locals get back to school. Career Development Services was promoting their services and two local businesses sat in between everyone else.
Lynn Rayner with Acadian Supreme Inc a seafood processing plant in Abram Village, was there promoting the many jobs available at the plant this summer.
“We’re always short workers all the time and other seafood plants as well,” said Ms Rayner.
Acadian Supreme Inc is looking to hire workers in multiple positions with the spring lobster season opening on April 29. The plant looking for machine operators, front-line workers, power engineers, etc.
With a labour shortage affecting many industries across West Prince and the Island not just the plant, Ms Rayner hopes new hires will be able to fill in the gaps and help get the plant running at full speed once again.
Another more local business at the job fair was Maple House Bakery & Café. Rushell MacDonald with Community Inclusions Ltd was there promoting both the Maple House positions and positions with Community Inclusions.
“There’s a lot of flexibility with us, when it comes to the bakery and café, we are looking for part-time, full-time and casual,” she said. “With Community Inclusions, we all that available as well, and we also have one-one positions available."
Though attendance was low at the job fair, the companies will continue to promote their openings on social media and local job boards in hopes of filling positions as the summer approaches.
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.