New banners could soon be lining the street lamps of O’Leary.
The banners will depict scenes of diversity within the community.
“Some will be specifically of newcomers in the community and others will have local attractions,” explained Councillor Judy MacIsaac, who sits on the steering committee for Western PEI Community Navigator.
The 12 24 inch banners will cost over $5,600. That price includes the cost of purchasing new arms to hang the banners from the lamps.
The town is hoping to share the funding for the banners by applying to the province’s Rural Growth Initiative Fund, which, if approved, will pay 50 per cent of the cost.
Coun. MacIsaac said a professional photographer has also expressed interest in shooting the photos for the banners.
CAO Beth Shaw added the banners would be the same quality as the town’s Christmas banners.
Council passed a motion it would support the new banner project by paying 50 per cent of the cost if funding from the Rural Growth Initiative Fund is approved to pay for the other 50 per cent.
