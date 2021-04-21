To Whom It May Concern:
If nothing else, this pandemic has shown us just how interconnected and interdependent we really are – that we are not immune to events or conditions outside of our immediate area. They can and do affect us socially and financially. We don’t have to be experts to identify these trends or conditions; we can be our own data collectors.
D. Scott MacDonald, in his book From Humble Beginnings, traces the history of consolidation or amalgamation of Credit Unions on PEI from a high of fifty-nine in 1957 to a low of seven presently. This number will further decrease to four or five, depending on your vote in the next two weeks. Does anyone see a trend here? He states that through consolidation and amalgamation came strength with growth in members and assets across the island with services and expertise at the branch level enhanced. As you can see, this is not a new concept as some people will have you believe.
Tignish Credit Union is currently in partnership with all three of our sister credit unions interested in merging. We share a Chief Financial Officer with Provincial Credit Union, an IT position with Evangeline-Central and Malpeque Bay Credit Unions and we are equal partners with all three in CU PEI Investment Corp. – a company formed in 2012 under the leadership of our then CEO, Louis Shea, to retain the lucrative fishing portfolio. This investment was beyond the capability of any individual credit union and this profitable partnership has since expanded into dairy farming, aquaculture and tourism.
The current trends and concerns facing our credit union demand responses that require substantial investment and development that is better provided in partnership where costs are shared and duplication eliminated. In addition, it provides diversification and minimizes risk while increasing opportunities for investment. It also gives us access to an HR department to provide support and training to a staff hard pressed to keep abreast of an ever changing financial landscape.
That in a nutshell is what your board is proposing: a bolder long term systematic approach to current trends that impact our credit union. It’s a logical extension to what we are already doing. This approach not only addresses our immediate concerns but provides additional protection or insurance to deal with worst case scenarios (should they occur) over the long term. It is a proactive – not reactive – approach.
It has been suggested by some who are opposed to the merger that this is simply a takeover attempt by Provincial Credit Union. Upon entering this merger, PCU would have approximately 47% of the assets, yet they will only have three positions on the inaugural board of twelve. The remaining nine positions of the board will be filled by residents of rural PEI, specifically Prince County. Does this look like a coup? I think not! Remember, you see in any situation what you expect to see; the mind is what the mind is fed – don’t be duped by disinformation. Follow the facts.
Tignish and area has a proud fishing tradition and rightfully so, but we can’t let pride of our past paralyze us to the opportunities of the present. Don’t let the fog of fear prevent us from leaving the safety of the harbour; our boats are built for deeper waters. Let’s sail confidently to where the fish are. The rewards will far outweigh the risks. Vote Yes to a stronger Credit Union!
Victor Hogan
4th Year Board Member
Tignish Credit Union
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.