Following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the Charlottetown and Summerside area, the provincial government closed schools and prohibited personal gatherings for a 72 hour period that began on March 1 and remained in effect until March 3.
On Saturday, PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Heather Morrison, initially announced a two week circuit breaker period after reporting additional cases that had been identified. Then on Sunday, during another health briefing that included the identification of more cases, Dr Morrison announced the province would move into a modified red alert phase for a three day period in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Other measures in place over the 72 hour time frame included: no organized gatherings with funerals being allowed to have no more than 10 people (plus officiants), all recreational facilities were closed, including gyms, fitness facilities, bingo halls, casinos, museums, and libraries, no organized sports or recreation activities and only essential businesses and services were permitted to be open to the public.
Public health began announcing cases last Wednesday, starting with two cases in Charlottetown that were linked to travel outside the province. As of Monday, there were 18 confirmed cases, with clusters both in Charlottetown and Summerside. CPHO has yet to find a clear link between the two clusters and there appears to be no link to travel for either one.
Over 190 people have been identified as close contacts of the cases and the CPHO believes this number will continue to rise as contact tracing efforts continue. Over the last several days, potential exposure sites were identified across PEI. As a result, Dr Morrison encouraged anyone who might have been at these places to immediately begin to self - isolate and get tested. COVID-19 testing clinics across the province expanded their hours over the weekend to accommodate the need for testing.
One potential exposure site identified last week was Iron Haven Gym in Summerside.
“(The) last few of days have been quite the ride,” said owner Terry Adams in a social media post. “Have been working with the public for over 40 years and have been through a lot of scenarios but this is a tough one.”
Mr Adams went on to say when they were informed there was the possibility of exposure at their Summerside location (they also have gyms in Alberton and O’Leary) they immediately started the process of getting public health anything they needed from them.
“To hear there is a possibility of members health being in danger or having to quarantine brings on feelings of guilt, panic - what did we do wrong,” he said. “I feel for any business going through this right now as it’s the whole range of emotions.”
Mr Adams added he and his staff were thankful for the support they have been receiving which ‘has made this easier’.
“COVID has caused a lot of divide among people in the world,” he concluded. “I truly believe that this has brought our gym family closer together.”
